Who is Theo Skudra? All about Drake's go-to producer roped in to film upcoming 'Nokia' music video

On Tuesday, March 25, Drake confirmed the release date of the music video for his recently released track Nokia, also citing the involvement of Theo Skudra in it. In his social media posts, Drizzy mentioned that the music video will officially be dropped on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Ad

Skudra posted about the same on his Instagram profile, where he revealed that the video was shot on 65mm film using IMAX cameras.

Theo Skudra has been involved in the making of many of Drake's music videos. The list includes Toosie Slide (2020), Chicago Freestyle (2020), What's Next (2021), and Sticky (2022), as well as the popular diss track Family Matters, which was released last year.

Ad

Trending

For context, Theo Skudra is a popular visual artist and filmmaker, and he has been working with Drizzy for several years now. According to a March 2020 article by Air Canada enRoute, Skudra, who is also from Toronto, has been directing Drake's music videos for over a decade.

In the same interview, Skudra mentioned that his parents had always been into photography, with his dad being a professional photographer. He even described his younger self as a "10-year-old with a camera taking snaps of everybody."

Ad

He further got himself enrolled in Toronto Film School. In the interview, he was asked how he captures the "perfect shot," to which Skudra said:

"I try to capture heightened moments. Maybe Drake's on stage and there’s a leap or a blast, or a fan loses their mind at just the right second. I find myself clicking whenever it feels like the top spike in the beat."

Ad

As per IMDb, Skudra has worked on several short films as well, like The Cliff and the Road (2014), Sly Cad (2014), and Grimey (2012).

Exploring more about Theo Skudra's link with Drake

As established so far, Theo Skudra has become Drake's go-to producer and visual artist.

Ad

As aforementioned, Skudra has been involved in several works related to the Canadian rapper. According to Complex's report from May 2020, Skudra was also credited as the director for Drizzy's Rap Radar interview, held in December 2019.

Theo Skudra met Drake years back during a tour rehearsal, where mutual friends and Drizzy's Degrassi co-stars Jonathan Malen, Mazin Elsadig, and Al Mukadam introduced the two. At the time, Skudra reportedly had just graduated from film school but didn't consider photography as a career path.

Ad

In the interview with Complex, Skudra recalled his interaction with Drake back then, saying:

"I ended up taking a photo of Drake that I wasn't really supposed to take. The director snapped at me... It was actually Drake who sort of turned to him and said... 'Just send me those photos when you're done.'"

One of the photos Skudra clicked at the time was even used as the single art for Trust Issues. Over time, they began getting more professionally involved. In Drizzy's 2013 Would You Like a Tour, Theo Skudra finally joined the team after being approached by Drake's creative director, Oliver El-Khatib.

Ad

Ad

Since then, Skudra has been capturing several moments of the Canadian rapper's life, along with directing his music videos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback