Lil Yachty playfully claims Drake body-slammed him in front of women "more times than he can count"

Lil Yachty, who has been friends with Drake, recently took to Instagram on Monday, March 24, through his burner account to share a post tagging the Canadian rapper. The post appeared to be a repost from TikTok. Drake's tag on it suggested that he may have done something similar to what was shown in the video. The text on the clip read:

"When your homebody flash 20 bands and body slam you in front of the h*es."

As mentioned earlier, Yachty further tagged Drake and wrote:

"More times than I can count actually @champagnepapi smh."

While Drake and Yachty are known to be close friends in the hip-hop community, fans were still confused by this post and Yachty's tag. Many speculated that the rapper might not have been joking about his feelings toward the Hotline Bling artist.

For the unversed, the duo had worked together in several projects over the years. Lil Yachty's 2020 track Oprah's Bank Account featured Drizzy and DaBaby. In 2023, the Canadian rapper released Another Later Night, which featured Yachty. In October 2023, Yachty sparked speculations about another potential project with Drake.

In an episode of OGM Vlog released back in 2023, Lil Yachty opened up about this possible collaboration, and said:

"We've talked about it before… It would be nice, right? I think [Drake] gon' take a little second to breathe [first]. Ima take next year to figure out my situation… And you know, we'll look into it in the future."

Exploring the friendship between rappers Lil Yachty and Drake

Lil Yachty had previously revealed that he was a big fan of Drake. One such sentiment was expressed by Yachty in May 2020, a few months after releasing Oprah's Bank Account. In a Variety article published that same month, Yachty revealed that he had been listening to Drizzy's music since he was much younger. Talking about Drake, he said:

"He's one of my favorite artists since fifth grade. Now he calls me sometimes. It's really cool."

He then shared how he felt about Drake's feature in his recently released project. Yachty additionally stated:

"I mean, he's the biggest artist in the world so he has to really want to do it. I can't speak for anybody else but for me, it means everything to have a Drake feature. I'm so thankful and appreciative."

However, the duo's fans began questioning their bond, after Yachty apparently unfollowed Drizzy on Instagram in August last year. Upon noticing the same, fans speculated a potential rift between the two rappers. The A Cold Sunday artist reportedly refollowed Drizzy shortly after, putting an end to the speculations.

At the time of writing, the duo still follows each other on Instagram. In February 2023, Lil Yachty called Drizzy his brother while speaking about him during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. As for the latest playful jab by Yachty, Drake has not responded.

