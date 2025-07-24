Drake Honors Ozzy Osbourne with Tribute at Iconic Black Sabbath Bench

  • home icon
By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Jul 24, 2025 01:31 GMT
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Three - Source: Getty
Drake honors Ozzy Osbourne while in Birmingham for his tour (Image via Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

As the music industry mourns the death of Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Drake took a moment to honor the heavy metal legend during his concert in Osbourne's hometown. The Canadian rapper is currently on the UK leg of his summer tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR, with three shows in Birmingham, UK, on July 20, 21, and 23.

Shortly after the Prince of Darkness' death sent shockwaves through the global music industry, Drake joined countless fans at Black Sabbath Bench to honor the heavy metal icon. This local landmark in Birmingham, dedicated to the band, has become the unofficial mourning ground since Osbourne's passing.

The New York Times reportedly spotted the rapper pouring out a bottle of tequila on the ground next to the bench early on Wednesday, July 23, to pay homage to the late musician.

He told the outlet:

"I just came out to pay respects to someone who lives it to the fullest."
He also reportedly posted, and later deleted, an Instagram photo of the iconic bench adorned with pictures, flowers, and messages for Ozzy Osbourne, as per Billboard. The Canadian rapper allegedly wrote in the caption:

"Drank with the NY Times last night for Ozzy."

Drake took the time off from his Birmingham concert to honor Ozzy Osbourne

Besides joining the slew of fans at the Black Sabbath Bench to honor Ozzy Osbourne, Drake also took the stage during his third Birmingham concert to give a shoutout to the Prince of Darkness. On Wednesday evening, July 23, 2025, the Canadian rapper walked to the stage to Black Sabbath's 1970 hit track, Iron Man.

In fan videos captured from the concert, the 6 God rapper is seen running off the stage at Utilita Arena Birmingham. He addressed his thousands of fans in the audience, saying:

"Hey Birmingham! Rest in peace to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne."
Drake's homage to the Prince of Darkness came after the music industry's wave of tributes following the news of Osbourne's death. Original Black Sabbath members and co-founders paid their tribute to their former bandmate on July 22, with Tony Iommi mourning the loss of "a brother." The band's bassist, Geezer Butler, also shared a post saying goodbye to his "dear friend" and fellow Aston native.

Duran Duran, the English pop-rock band that originated in Birmingham in 1978, honored the heavy metal icon in an Instagram post featuring Osbourne’s mugshot. In the caption, they expressed that it’s 'hard to imagine' a world without him.

"Hard to imagine a world without him, Ozzy brought so much joy, humour and raw power to the world, in a life of many chapters. Ozzy was a cat who had way more than nine lives," they wrote.
Throughout his decades-long career, Ozzy Osbourne shared the stage and collaborated with artists across various genres. He worked with Elton John, Slash, Yungblud, Post Malone, Madonna, Motorhead, and many of them paid tribute to the Prince of Darkness.

Following his three shows in Birmingham, Drake will continue his UK tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR, with their next stop being Manchester. They are scheduled to perform at the Co-op Live for four shows before kicking off the European leg of their tour. The concerts are planned for the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and more until September 2025.

Kinette Sumadia

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

