When did Ozzy Osbourne leave Black Sabbath? Singer's journey with the band  traced over the years 

The news of Ozzy Osbourne's death at 76 surfaced on the internet on Tuesday, July 22, after his family's announcement about the singer's death was posted by media outlets. While the reason behind Ozzy's death remains a mystery, the statement reveals that he was &quot;with his family and surrounded by love&quot; at the time of his death.Ozzy Osbourne's death comes weeks after the Black Sabbath frontman joined his bandmates in a farewell concert in Birmingham (on July 5). Osbourne was one of the founding members of the English rock band in 1968, alongside Geezer Butler (bassist), Tony Iommi (guitarist), and Bill Ward (drummer).Ozzy, who was a vocalist himself, stuck with the band for eleven years, releasing eight studio albums during the time.However, in 1979, Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath. According to PEOPLE magazine, the reason behind Osbourne's dismissal was his excessive abuse of alcohol and drugs. Due to his frequent substance abuse, the other Black Sabbath members found it difficult to work with the singer, which is why he was replaced with Ronnie James Dio.Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne went on to pursue a solo career, releasing his debut studio album, Blizzard of Ozz, in 1980. The rock singer went on to release 12 more albums, with the latest one - Patient Number 9 - dropping three years ago, in 2022.Ozzy Osbourne opened up about his separation from Black Sabbath in 2002More than two decades after Ozzy Osbourne had been separated from Black Sabbath, the vocalist recounted the firing incident in a Rolling Stone interview, saying,&quot;We deserved to fire each other. There was no one worse than anybody else. If the others had been churchgoing Bible punchers and I was f**king their wives, I could have expected it. But they were doing booze and quaaludes too.&quot;Osbourne then went on to reveal that all his bandmates were &quot;well into cocaine&quot; at the time, carrying multiple suitcases filled with coke on their tours. After years of drug abuse, things finally started to fall apart for the rock band. Ozzy continued:&quot;We did it for years. Eventually it turned everything sour. One minute, we were a rock band doing coke. The next, we were a coke band doing rock.&quot;More than 45 years after parting ways with Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne reunited with his bandmates for a farewell show on July 5 in Birmingham's Villa Park.Osbourne, who was no longer capable of unrestricted movement following his Parkinson's diagnosis, was seated on a bat-themed throne on stage as he performed with his bandmates.The show went on for 10 hours, drawing in viewers across the globe as it was streamed live through a pay-per-view subscription, Yahoo! News reports.Towards its end, as Ozzy interacted with the crowd, saying,&quot;I don't know what to say, man, I've been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart. You're all special. Let's go crazy, come on.&quot;According to PEOPLE, Osbourne used to work at a Birmingham slaughterhouse when he formed Black Sabbath.