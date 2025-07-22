Pusha T has a one-word reaction to Hunter Biden pointing out the difference between crack and cocaine in an interview

On Monday, July 21, 2025, Pusha T reacted to an interview featuring Hunter Biden, in which Biden discussed the difference between crack and cocaine. The rapper first reshared a clip from the interview on X and then commented:&quot;Deep...&quot;Pusha T's post quickly went viral, garnering over 2.5 million views and more than 51.5K likes. Many users responded in the comments, sharing their thoughts on the interview and Hunter Biden's remarks. In the viral Channel 5 interview, Hunter claimed that the difference between coke and cocaine was sodium bicarbonate and water and heat.Trigger warning: The article contains references to drug usage. Readers' discretion is advised. The interviewer then questioned Hunter Biden about the availability of these ingredients. He stated:&quot;You can go to your neighborhood convenience store and just get, anyway, I don't want to tell people how to make crack cocaine, but it literally is a mayonnaise jar, cocaine, and baking soda.&quot;Hunter continued discussing the addictive nature of the substance, including how it affected individuals. He also opened up about his personal experiences with the aforementioned substances before reportedly attaining sobriety.In the interview, Hunter Biden claimed that three factors surrounding crack made it &quot;insidious.&quot; According to him, those factors would be &quot;habit forming, there's an oral fixation, and there is a ritual combined with it.&quot; While explaining his personal experience, Hunter told the interviewer that he was not up for an &quot;euphoric discussion&quot; related to crack and cocaine.Later in the interview, Hunter also discussed a number of topics, including his father Joe Biden's performance during last year's presidential debate against Donald Trump. He addressed the allegations that he had carried cocaine into the White House in July 2023, firmly denying them. Hunter reiterated that he has been sober since 2019 and said there was no chance he could have carried coke in the White House at the time.Exploring the details about Hunter Biden's Channel 5 interviewAs mentioned earlier, Hunter Biden touched on a wide range of topics during his recent Channel 5 interview, much of which centered around his experiences with consuming crack and coke. At one point in the conversation, Hunter reportedly claimed that crack was &quot;safer than alcohol.&quot; He said:&quot;People think of crack as being dirty. It's the exact opposite. When you make crack, what you're doing is you're burning off all the impurities so that it combines with the sodium bicarbonate, which makes it smokable. That's all.&quot;Later in the interview, however, he said that consuming crack was &quot;insidious.&quot; He also addressed the 2023 incident in which he was accused of bringing drugs into the White House. Hunter firmly denied the allegations, stating:&quot;I have been clean and sober since June of 2019... Why would I bring cocaine into the White House and stick it into a cubby outside of the situation room in the West Wing?&quot;In 2024, Hunter stood on trial in connection with firearm charges tied to alleged drug use. During the proceedings, his former girlfriend Zoe Kestan testified that he was using crack cocaine &quot;every 20 minutes or so.&quot; According to Complex, she also claimed Hunter would frequently withdraw money for apparent drug deals.Ultimately, Hunter was reportedly found guilty of three felonies related to lying about his drug use when buying a firearm in 2018. However, he was later pardoned by his father, then-President Joe Biden.Learning about Hunter Biden's struggle with addictionAs reported by the BBC in June 2024, Hunter Biden had a deep history of struggling with addiction. The article noted that he began drinking as a teenager and started using coke while being in college. It also recalled the time when he enrolled in the US Navy Reserve in 2013.On his very first day at the naval base, Hunter reportedly tested positive for cocaine usage and was subsequently discharged. The article further revealed that the death of his older brother, Beau Biden, in 2015, impacted him so much that he began drinking even more.During his divorce proceedings, Hunter's first wife, Kathleen Buhle, accused him of spending a lot of money on his own interests (drugs, alcohol, strip clubs, etc.) and leaving almost nothing for the family. In 2024, Kathleen appeared on Good Morning America to speak candidly about the struggles in their marriage. She said:&quot;He was struggling under a massive drug addiction, and that's heart-breaking and painful and that wasn't who I was married to.&quot;As for rapper Pusha T's recent remarks, there has been no response from Hunter Biden.