Are Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan headed for divorce? Motley Crue musician clears up rumors 

On Sunday, July 20, Tommy Lee shared a picture with his wife, Brittany Furlan, debunking rumors of their divorce or separation with the caption:&quot;Hey fake news we're not separated or divorced! Get your sh*t together!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis marks the couple's first photo together on social media since the catfish incident that occurred in May 2025. It began when Furlan revealed in a TikTok video that she had been catfished by a man pretending to be musician Ronnie Radke.In the since-deleted video, Brittany admitted that her Snapchat back-and-forth with the catfisher began during a &quot;tough time&quot; in her marriage to Tommy Lee.The comedian also shared that she had confessed everything to her husband, saying:&quot;Basically, I told my husband everything. I said, you know, ‘I’ve been talking to whoever I thought this was on Snapchat — he says it’s not him, cool, whatever — ‘cause I’m a good person. I mean, I’m not a good person for talking to someone while married. I’ve been going through a lot in my marriage. No excuse, whatever.&quot;Furlan further revealed that Tommy Lee confronted and threatened Radke after learning about the situation:&quot;I come clean to my husband, my husband freaks out, messages [Radke], that’s how this all started.&quot;As tensions escalated, lawyers from both sides became involved, People magazine reported. Shortly after, the couple was rumored to be living separately.An insider told the outlet that they were taking some time apart. However, it now appears the couple has reconciled and is back together.Brittany Furlan spoke about her marriage to Tommy Lee following the catfish incident on her podcastTommy Lee's recent selfie with wife Brittany Furlan comes nearly two months after she opened up about their relationship in an episode of her podcast, This is The Worst, released on June 4.Addressing the catfish incident and its impact on their marriage, Furlan said:&quot;All of this happening has weirdly brought us together, which is really strange. I think we really faced like, 'Oh, what would life really be like without each other?'&quot;Despite their reconciliation, she admitted that the couple was still on the path of healing. Brittany continued:&quot;We’ve been through this situation similarly before and it’s hard. All I can say is that relationships are complicated and everyone has their sh*t and we’re not immune to that just because we’re in the public eye.&quot;Speaking about the root cause of the catfish incident, Furlan mentioned that she started talking to the Radke impersonator because she felt &quot;lonely,&quot; also confessing that she was messaging ChatGPT at one point. According to her, the conversations with the impersonator were initially friendly before they got intimate.The comedian also shared her disappointment about the incident going viral on social media, which led her to delete her X and TikTok handles. At the time, Furlan was also considering stepping away from Instagram.Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan met in 2017 through Raya, a celebrity dating app. The couple got married in 2019 and has been together ever since.