When did Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson get married? Rapper says he is walking away from his marriage in an array of Instagram posts

On July 7, rapper Yung Joc took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of posts suggesting that he was ending his marriage with Kendra Robinson. For the unversed, Joc and Kendra have been in a relationship since 2015 and tied the knot in 2021, according to Baller Alert. In one of the posts, Joc wrote,

Ad

"I hate how strangers can just send sh*t to my wife and she instantly sides with them... I've been one of the most consistent ppl you will ever meet and I'm at a point where I’m just done. No, I don't want a celebration for walking away."

Ad

Trending

The 44-year-old rapper further suggested that he felt emotionally drained and unappreciated. In another post, Yung Joc wrote,

"Maybe I should just move to another country. Maybe I'm not as valued as I think I should be."

He then went about mentioning his wife, Kendra Robinson, who is also an attorney, in the post. Tagging Kendra, Joc wrote that he had tried to give her everything that he had, but she "don't see the true King in me." He further prayed that she stay happy in her life. Joc ended the social media post by stating that he wanted to take a break from it.

Ad

"Never allow ppl to belittle you... apologize for the belittling… then turn around and stand on the belittling. I will be logging off SocialMedia and possibly taking some time to reflect on my decisions," wrote Yung Joc.

He finally tagged Kendra again and expressed his gratefulness to her for all the memories that they shared all this while. The post(s) have since been deleted from his Instagram feed. As of now, Kendra Robinson has not reacted to the claims made by the rapper on his post. He, too, had not addressed them after deleting the social media post.

Ad

Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson met on the sets of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta around 2015

Kendra Robinson and Yung Joc began dating after they appeared on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta back in 2015. At the time, Kendra reportedly was working as a practicing attorney shortly after graduating from law school.

Then in 2019, the rapper proposed to the attorney, but their wedding did not happen as planned, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In February 2021, Joc told Page Six that they wanted to be married shortly after the engagement. According to the rapper,

Ad

"It pushed us into a whole new mental capacity. We said we weren't going to be the couple that was engaged forever. We want to get engaged and get married right away."

Ad

When the interview happened, Joc and Kendra were still planning the wedding that finally happened in November of that year. Describing their perfect wedding, Joc told the outlet at the time,

"A perfect wedding would just to be able to look into each other’s eyes knowing that we worked and fought hard for this very day and to just be able to share our love unconditionally in front of the world."

Ad

In December 2022, Joc told The Atlanta Black Star that while he'd want to have more kids, he didn't think that Kendra was then ready for parenthood. At the time, he even described her as being very "career-oriented" and "career-driven." In the same interview, Kendra Robinson said that at the time, she was busy trying to be "a good wife."

During a 2024 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Yung Joc revealed that his relationship with Kendra overlapped with his past relationship with Karlie Redd. In December 2024, Entertainment Now stated that Redd and Joc's relationship was short-lived, but filled with lots of drama. Redd had previously accused the rapper of infidelity.

Ad

Yung Joc had gone through a divorce already

Kendra Robinson was not Yung Joc's first wife. The rapper was first married to a woman named Alexandria Robinson. In July 2014, Alexandria filed for divorce from Joc, citing infidelity claims. At the time, they already had three children and had been married for 13 years.

Ad

According to TMZ, in her documents, Alexandria revealed that she had separated from the rapper back in 2012, two years before the divorce filing happened. The outlet further reported that Alexandria Robinson sought both spousal as well as child support post the divorce. During the time of the divorce, Joc reportedly was romantically linked to Karlie Redd.

Their divorce was reportedly finalized in August 2014. As far as the latest Instagram posts are concerned, no confirmation of divorce or separation has been made by either Joc or Kendra, yet. The reason behind the now-removed posts by Yung Joc has also not been revealed as of now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More