Why is 'Benny Blanco cheated on Selena Gomez' trending? Viral post explored

Rumors of Benny Blanco cheating on Selena Gomez began trending across X and TikTok in May 2025, sparking widespread confusion and speculation among fans.

Ad

The rumor appeared to stem from a now-viral thread posted on X on May 1, 2025, which alleged that music producer Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's fiancé, had cheated on her with the popstar's former assistant and longtime friend, Theresa Marie Mingus. The rumor quickly gained traction after fans noticed Gomez had unfollowed Mingus on Instagram.

Adding to the buzz, there were unverified claims of Blanco subscribing to Mingus's OnlyFans account in the past, leading to the alleged fallout between Gomez and Mingus.

Ad

Trending

The timing of these events and social media sleuthing has created a social media storm, and 'Benny Blanco cheated on Selena Gomez' has been trending on social media platforms.

More about the allegations of Benny Blanco cheating on Selena Gomez

The controversy first started gaining traction when fans noticed that Gomez had unfollowed Theresa Marie Mingus on Instagram. Mingus, who was the popstar's assistant and a long-time friend, had not shown signs of any public fallout until then.

Ad

The unfollow coincided with a viral post by an X user (@myohmytay) on May 1, 2025, that alleged that Benny Blanco, Gomez's fiancé, had subscribed to Mingus's OnlyFans account. While there is no verified evidence of such a subscription, the allegation drew a lot of attention.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The thread, which has garnered over 25k likes as of May 3, 2025, also featured an unverified TikTok video in which the user is singing a Selena Gomez song to Blanco and a woman he is dining with.

Fans have speculated that the unidentified woman in the TikTok video is Mingus and that the two were out for dinner by themselves.

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far, there have been no statements regarding the controversy from Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez, or Theresa Marie Mingus. While Selena no longer follows Mingus on Instagram, Mingus follows both Blanco and Gomez on the social media platform as of May 3, 2025.

Gomez and Blanco drop a new album together

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dropped their collaborative album I Said I Loved You First on March 29, 2025. The deluxe version of the album was released on May 2, 2025. The 10-track project is said to be a chronicle of their relationship so far.

Ad

The album marks Gomez's return to music after a long unofficial hiatus, and the first collaborative project between the engaged couple. Distributed by Interscope Records, the album is produced by Benny Blanco with contributions from Finneas, Julia Michaels, and John Ryan.

The album features several artists, including Gracie Abrams, The Marias, J Balvin and Taint, and Charli XCX. The deluxe edition features four extra tracks, including the single Talk.

The music video for Talk, which was released on May 2, 2025, features Blanco and Gomez recreating prom night, something that the couple talked about in a podcast appearance.

Ad

Gomez and Blanco also appeared together in an interview recently, where they spoke about the early days of their relationship. On the April 30, 2025 episode of Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Blanco shared that Gomez would be 20 to 30 minutes early to dates, among other tidbits about their relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devangee Devangee Halder is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.



With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.



Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients. Know More