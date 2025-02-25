Yung Joc family tragedy explored as rapper mourns loss of three of his relatives in apartment fire

Well-known rapper Yung Joc recently revealed in an interview on the Streetz Morning Takeover on February 21, 2025, that he lost his nieces and nephew in an apartment fire incident that took place last week on Wednesday, February 19 in Southwest Atlanta.

According to Vibe magazine, the deceased included children born to the artist's brother and they were identified as Jhacari White, Xyla White, and Xhalia White. Jhacari was four years old at the time of death and the other two were one year old and nine months old respectively.

Yung Joc said during the latest conversation that his entire family was hurt by the incident and continued to say:

"I don't think people knew that that was my brother's family, their kids. Again, I just have to say it. I want people to know that I intentionally did not want to speak out on it because I did not want to overshadow this story, but the reality of it is I'm human, we're human, and I'm hurting."

Yung Joc mentioned that no one can understand the impact of everything that has happened, adding that he is "trying to be professional" in such a bad situation. He seemingly became emotional at one point as he said:

"I went to the candlelight vigil last night, and it wasn't just for their lives being lost, but it was Xyla's birthday."

Yung Joc's nieces and nephew lose their lives: Fire incident explained

A report by Fox 5 Atlanta stated that the fire in which Yung Joc's family members passed, happened at the Country Oaks Apartment. The children reportedly suffered from smoke inhalation due to which they were immediately transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The place caught fire reportedly due to an electrical failure. Speaking to Fox 5 Atlanta, Mayor Andre Dickens expressed gratitude to the Fire Rescue Department and all those who came to help during the incident. He further stated:

"My heart goes out to this family that has just lost a three-year-old, a two-year-old, and a 10-month-old right here in our community, and I'm sure the neighbors, family members, and all involved in this are just devastated."

Fire Deputy Fire Chief James McLemore also revealed that the EMS had performed CPR on the kids before they were taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, autopsy test results are currently pending and they are expected to disclose other details leading to the children's deaths.

A similar incident had previously transpired at the building in July last year and McLemore confirmed that his team ensured that the fire hydrants were operational so that such cases could be prevented in the future.

A resident of the same building, Ashanti Ray told Fox 5 Atlanta that she heard the kids' father shouting for help and immediately called 911. She also referred to the condition of the apartment and said:

"There was smoke everywhere and fire coming out of the building. He had already gotten them halfway out of the room."

In other news, Yung Joc has not announced any new album until now and he is being featured in the ongoing season of the popular reality series, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

