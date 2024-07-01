When did Soleil Moon Frye and Shifty Shellshock date? Actress shares emotional tribute in wake of Crazy Town singer's death

Shifty Shellshock died on June 24, 2024, after suffering from complications from a combination of prescription drugs and street-purchased drugs. While the musician was mostly known for being a part of the band Crazy Town for a long time, his personal life was also in the headlines quite often.

Notably, his last relationship was with actress Soleil Moon Frye, who recently shared a tribute post on social media. The duo started dating in 2022 and reportedly split in 2023 for unknown reasons. The Punky Brewster star added a few photos on Instagram on June 30, 2024, which included glimpses of the moments she spent with Shellshock. She started by writing:

"My heart is whispering a million I love you's for the way you loved my children and I so unconditionally. I can still see your smiling sweet face in middle school when you kissed me in your tunnel of love and the way you swept me away again as we grew up to show me what that timeless kind of love feels like."

The Instagram post shared by Soleil (Image via Instagram/moonfrye)

Soleil also stated that she could not "express the love" they shared for each other. She added that now she would "use every bit of strength" that Shifty Shellshock displayed towards her to "hold on" to a question he once asked her at the beach, "to the people we have lost we will see them again down the road, right?"

Soleil continued as a reply to the question:

"I believe we will Seth… and when we do, the most charming bad a*s tattoed anngel in mismatched shoes, who taught me how to drink up life again will be standing there with the biggest smile."

The comments section of the post was flooded with multiple reactions as people expressed their grief over Soleil's loss.

Shifty Shellshock and Soleil Moon Frye's romance was first reported in 2021

While Shifty Shellshock's name was linked to many popular faces over the years, his romantic link with Soleil Moon Frye was a topic that remained on top of the headlines for some time. The pair were close friends since eighth grade and E! News reported in September 2021 that they were dating.

The rumors emerged after Soleil shared a photo featuring Shifty Shellshock through Instagram on the occasion of the latter's birthday the same month. A source for the outlet stated at the time that Shifty was happy with everything happening.

The Robot Chicken star appeared for an interview with Page Six the following year, saying that she and Shifty Shellshock had not met each other for a long time and "reconnected as adults."

Meanwhile, Soleil shares four children from her previous marriage to producer Jason Goldberg. The former couple's divorce was settled in 2022 after they split in 2020. Goldberg was ordered to pay $36,277 to Soleil per month, which included child support and spousal support. The duo were married since 1998.

In her conversation with Page Six, the Planet Sheen star said that her relationship with Shifty could be easily linked to the documentary Kid 90. She added:

"I think we continue our expansion to come of age over and over. So definitely in a way, it's been a way of reuniting with my teen self. My teen self and adult self coming together."

The Glendora, California native was last seen in the Disney+ series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, where she gave her voice to Zoey Howzer.

