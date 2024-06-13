"10 people asked me the same question" — Gayle King poses wearing "OPRAH is FINE" t-shirt on Instagram after her friend was hospitalized

Gayle King recently shared an update related to Oprah Winfrey's health by wearing a T-shirt. The news comes around two days after the latter was taken to the hospital to get treated for a stomach problem. Meanwhile, King posted two photos through Instagram on June 12, 2024, and the shirt read in front, "Oprah is fine! Thank you for asking."

The caption of Gayle King's post stated:

"Just got back to the office and 10 people asked me the same question…here's the answer! And swipe left!"

Trending

The comments section of Gayle King's post was filled with reactions, with most people praying for Oprah Winfrey's quick recovery. A few others praised the T-shirt, with one person saying they needed one.

Gayle and Oprah have shared a close friendship since 1976 and they were working at WJZ in different departments at the time.

Gayle King revealed on CBS Mornings that Oprah Winfrey was hospitalized: Statement and other details explained

Gayle King was the one who confirmed Oprah Winfrey's hospitalization on June 11. Winfrey was not spotted on CBS Mornings the same day to reveal the latest book club pick. King then appeared on the show, saying that Winfrey had "stomach flu" and added:

"I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV."

Gayle King also stated that Winfrey was dealing with a "serious" health issue and she needed rest to recover. Gayle mentioned that Oprah would be "okay" and was expecting that her friend wouldn't get angry at her for disclosing everything. King continued:

"But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn't be here for you today."

While speaking to People magazine, a spokesperson for Oprah Winfrey revealed that she was on her way to recovery and had "received an IV due to dehydration" after being advised by the doctor. The spokesperson additionally stated that Winfrey's condition is getting better now.

Notably, Oprah had previously battled with other health problems, including heart palpitations during her 40s. Apart from that, she disclosed in 2007 that she was once diagnosed with thyroid which left an impact on her weight.

Oprah Winfrey shared her book club pick on Instagram

While Oprah Winfrey could not appear on CBS Mornings, she revealed her book club pick on social media the same day she was taken to the hospital. She added a photo, holding a book titled Familiaris, authored by David Wroblewski. Winfrey referred to the author in the caption and wrote:

"Many of you might recognize the author's name because he wrote my 2008 book club pick, "The Story of Edgar Sawtelle." Now David has written a follow up to that epuc novel with the origin story of the Sawtelle family and the legendary dogs they became famous for."

Winfrey continued by saying that the book would "explore the meaning of love, friendship, and living your life's true purpose." She additionally requested everyone to purchase David's books and also follow the official Instagram page of Oprah's Book Club.