Marvel’s Agatha All Along series release date for Disney+ revealed

Agatha All Along, the WandaVision spinoff, has a release date for its arrival on Disney+. Slated to drop on the streaming platform on September 18, 2024, the Marvel series will take the storyline of Agatha Harkness forward after her disastrous interaction with Scarlet Witch. The series is slated for a two-episode premiere.

Jac Schaeffer is the head writer, lead director and one of the executive producers for Agatha All Along. Produced by Marvel Television and 20th Television, the television series is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's shared continuity with films.

The series is expected to have a total of nine episodes. As seen previously in WandaVision, Katheryn Kahn will continue to portray the titular character of Agatha Harkness in the show.

Agatha All Along has finalized its release date on Disney+

An announcement during Tuesday's Disney upfront presentation in New York to advertisers revealed September 18, 2024, to be the release date for Agatha All Along. As per Variety's report, the show has been in production since October 2021.

At the time, the series was titled Agatha: House of Harkness which was retitled Agatha: Coven of Chaos in July 2022. It was renamed again in September 2023 as Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

The finalized title of Agatha All Along is likely based on the song that Agatha sang in WandaVision and which won an Emmy for best original lyrics and music.

After the first two episodes dropping on September 18, 2024, the remaining seven episodes are expected to be released one per week till November 6, 2024.

Who is Agatha Harkness of Agatha All Along?

Agatha Harkness disguised as Agnes in various scenes from WandaVision (Image via Disney+)

Agatha Harkness was first seen as Agnes in WandaVision, where she was Wanda Maximoff's nosey neighbor.

As a powerful and dangerous witch, Agatha's masquerade as Agnes, and her interest in the household of Vision, Wanda and her kids, was both irritating and ominous.

By the conclusion of the series, Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch had stripped Agatha Harkness of her powers. In a cruel turn of fate, the Scarlet Witch trapped Agatha in the role of Westview's snooping neighbor Agnes, overwriting her personality as a witch.

While this defeat and entrapment of Agatha seemed for perpetuity, the powerful witch is expected to try to return to her old form in the upcoming spinoff, which takes off its plot right after the finale of WandaVision.

Agatha All Along: Expected plot, cast and crew

Kathryn Hahn will reprise the role of Agatha is the series (Image via Instagram)

While not much is revealed about the plot of the upcoming series, Agatha Harkness will likely find herself powerless trapped inside the busybody Agnes of Westview, New Jersey.

She will likely break out of her containment but will find herself magically feeble and ineffectual. She will reach out to allies from unlikely sources to return to her previous glory.

Kathryn Hahn is playing the titular Agatha as she did in the previous series. She is supported by Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Miles Gutirrez-Riley and Ali Ahn in various important roles.

Agatha in various scenes of WandaVision (Image via Disney+)

The actors returning to the spinoff from their WandaVision roles are Emma Caulfield Ford, David Peyton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Kate Forbes, Brian Brightman and Amos Glick.

Written and directed by Jac Schaeffer, the series has Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Louis D'Esposito and Mary Livanos as co-executive producers. The series will be part of MCU Phase 5.

Watch out for Agatha All Along slated to be released on September 18, 2024, on Disney+. Meanwhile, catch other shows on the streaming platform.