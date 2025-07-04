Who is Addison Rae dating? All about singer's relationship as she opens for Lana Del Rey in London

Addison Rae opened for Lana Del Rey, performing her 2024 song Diet Pepsi in London's Wembley Stadium on July 3, for the latter's ongoing tour. According to reports by NME, the first verse of this hit song was performed by Lana. The duo later performed Lana's 57.5.

Beyond her musical career, fans had also been intrigued by Addison Rae's personal life, particularly her romantic relationship. In April, PEOPLE reported that Addison had been romantically linked with music producer Omer Fedi for about four years. In August 2021, Fedi made their relationship official on Instagram. He shared a selfie with Rae on Instagram stories and wrote:

"She's wearing the pants in the relationship."

Throughout this period, the singer, however, had been tight-lipped about her relationships. In April 2025, she told Elle that her relationships were going through a transformative phase. She, however, did not clarify if she was particularly talking about her bond with Fedi. In the conversation, she told Elle:

"I think it's just a lot of self-confrontation right now in these moments, and just figuring out what I really want to do and what feels right."

After making it Instagram official in 2021, the rumored couple also made a red carpet debut at the Grammys in 2022. Before Fedi, Rae had been known to have dated several others, including Bryce Hall, Troy Zarba, Jack Harlow, and Tanner Buchanan. According to reports by Cosmopolitan, the singer was also seeing an unidentified man between 2014 and 2019.

Exploring the relationship timeline of Omer Fedi and Addison Rae

The reported couple made it Instagram official about four years back and have been together since then.

June 2021:

Addison Rae was seen with Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox at a Machine Gun Kelly concert, where Fedi was performing. According to Elle, fans began speculating if Rae was present at the show only to experience it or to support someone in particular. A few days later, Rae and Omer Fedi were seen grocery shopping together at the Erewhon Market in West Hollywood.

July 2021:

Addison posted a photo on Instagram of two shadows kissing each other, further confirming that she was romantically involved with someone. There, however, was no reference to Omer in the story.

August 2021:

According to People, fans noticed the two exchanging flirty messages and comments on each other's social media feeds. They were also spotted sharing a kiss at the Ono Hawaiian BBQ, during an apparent lunch date. This was the same month when Fedi went Instagram official about her relationship with the singer.

October 2021:

According to People, Addison Rae made her relationship TikTok official on her 21st birthday. She appeared in one video with Fedi and lip-synced the words:

"Stop treating me like some girl that's obsessed with you."

January 2022:

After making several appearances together online, Addison posted a photo on Instagram. In the image, she was seen all cuddled up to Fedi on a boat. People reported that the photo was from their trip to Turks and Caicos, and had since then been deleted as well.

March 2022:

On March 5, the duo made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. Addison Rae uploaded a photo from that night as well. They also attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party that took place in March. They later made several public appearances together.

December 2023:

She opened up to British Vogue about a trip with her boyfriend when asked about her best vacation. While she did not specifically mention Fedi, Addison Rae said:

"When I traveled to Japan with my boyfriend for New Year 2023..."

January 2025:

Rae had an interview with The Rolling Stone and the outlet had described Omer Fedi as her boyfriend in the article. During the conversation, Rae revealed that she was very "guarded" about her relationship. She even spoke of her ex Bryce Hall and called the situation a "sh*t show."

April 2025:

Addison revealed that her relationships were going through a transformation. In this interview with Elle, she did not particularly take Fedi's name.

What happened between Addison Rae and Bryce Hall?

According to Cosmopolitan, Addison Rae and Bryce began dating around the time that she became famous. There were constant rumors and speculations surrounding the two, until August 2020, when Bryce Hall confirmed through a tweet that he was single.

In September 2020, Addison told Entertainment Tonight that she was in an on-and-off relationship with Bruce, calling it "confusing." She added that they still were friends. Bryce posted a similar message on X in September.

In November 2020, the two were in the middle of reconciliation rumors, only to be sparking speculations that Hall cheated on her.

As of now, speculations say that Addison Rae is in a relationship with Omer Fedi.

