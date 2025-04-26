"Lusting over a racist man is insane" — Internet reacts to Lana Del Rey singing "I kissed Morgan Wallen" while previewing new song at Stagecoach

On Friday, Lana Del Rey took the stage at the Stagecoach Festival 2025. During her 65-minute set, Lana previewed a new song titled 57.5. However, what really caught netizens' attention was a particular portion of the song where the singer referenced kissing country musician Morgan Wallen.

Ad

"I kissed Morgan Wallen/I guess kissing me kind of went to his head/ If you want my secret to success/I suggest don't go ATVing with him when you’re out west," Lana sang.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The moment quickly went viral, with people flooding social media platforms, including X, to share their reactions. One X user wrote:

"Lusting over a racist man is insane."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, some netizens suggested that Lana was throwing shade at Morgan.

"Oh she cooked him," another user tweeted.

"Lana X Morgan Wallen must be a crazy collab," mentioned another one.

"Mother ended him," added a tweet.

Many other responses surfaced on X regarding Lana's references to Morgan in the song.

"This is peak Lana behavior," one X user commented.

"She made it, she ate and she ended him. LANA IS BACK," read a tweet.

Ad

"For those thinking this is some kind of shade, they still follow each other on Instagram," claimed an X user.

Lana Del Rey is set to release her upcoming album in country genre

Lana Del Rey's most recently released song, Bluebird, dropped on April 18. It is set to be part of her upcoming tenth studio album, The Right Person Will Stay. For the unversed, this album was initially titled Lasso before being renamed.

Ad

Apart from Bluebird, the singer also released another song, Henry, Come On, on April 11, 2025. She revealed the album's initial title at the beginning of last year. According to reports by Pitchfork, the album was originally expected to be released in September 2024.

In February 2024, Lana told Billboard:

"If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why [producer] Jack [Antonoff] has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years."

Ad

Ad

Lana's entry into the country music domain had been widely anticipated. Back in 2021, she told MOJO that she had recorded an entire album with only country music. Talking about her involvement in this genre, in December 2023, Lana Del Rey posted a cover of John Denver's classic Take Me Home, Country Roads.

As for the Stagecoach Festival 2025, several other stars apart from Lana Del Rey were part of the lineup. The three-day event began on April 25 and is set to continue through April 27. The lineup for the first day included artists like Lana, 49 Winchester, and Carly Pearce.

The second day's lineup features Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, and Sturgill Simpson. The final day would include performances by artists like Luke Combs and Midland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More