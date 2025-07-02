What is Post Malone's daughter's name? Singer reportedly breaks up with his girlfriend, Christy Lee

Sources told TMZ that Post Malone had broken up with Christy Lee, whom he started dating after his split with ex-fiancée Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park, in November 2024. According to the sources, the two had broken up less than a month ago after dating for a few months.

TMZ reported that it is unclear if the singer and Lee had been on good terms post the apparent breakup. Amid the difficult situations in life, one thing that remains constant in the singer's life, his daughter, whom he shares with Park. The singer, however, had not yet revealed his daughter's name to the public. According to Complex, she is registered as "DDP" in court documents.

According to reports by People dated April 21, 2025, Malone and his former partner, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park, welcomed their daughter in 2022. This reportedly was just a few weeks after Post Malone told People that the couple were expecting. Unlike many celebrities, Malone chose not to make an official announcement for his daughter's birth.

He instead first talked about her in an interview with Howard Stern back in June 2022. During the conversation, he casually said:

"[I woke up] at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some [music]."

Later, he again talked about her daughter in an interview with GQ in September 2022. The singer first called her daughter a "legend" and then went about explaining how he had been balancing his professional life and fatherhood. He revealed that it was quite difficult for him to be out for work and not see his child.

Post Malone additionally mentioned:

"She's huge, she's super tall, and she's such a legend and I'm just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time."

Relationship timeline of Post Malone and reported former girlfriend Christy Lee

Amid the reports of Post Malone and Christy Lee's breakup, it would be worth knowing more about their entire relationship timeline.

January 2025:

TMZ shared photos capturing Post Malone and Lee outside the Mascagni Hotel in Rome. The outlet further reported that Lee had her hand tightly wrapped around the singer's arm. This sparked speculations that Malone was having a new romantic relationship with a woman, after her split with Park.

March 2025:

The rumors were fueled after a video of the duo went viral on TikTok. According to Glamour, the viral clip showed the two getting involved in PDA in a small bar in Idaho. The outlet further stated that the singer did not seem bothered about getting captured, and even happened to wave at the camera.

In the same month, TMZ reported that Post Malone and Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park were officially done by the end of 2024.

April 2025:

Malone and Lee were again spotted together, and this time it was in Paris. People shared the photos in which the two reportedly were seen sitting next to each other at Beefbar. The outlet additionally stated that they were later photographed leaving the establishment hand-in-hand.

July 2025:

Sources told TMZ that Post Malone and Christy Lee had broken up. No further information about the same was available as of now. The outlet stated that they had tried to reach out to the singer for comment. That, however, had not been possible yet.

For the unversed, Christy Lee is a stylist and she reportedly has worked with several celebrities, including actress Bella Thorne, model Brooks Nader, and Charlotte McKinney.

Post Malone is in the middle of a custody battle over his daughter with his ex

In April 2025, Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park revealed her identity after she filed for the sole custody of her daughter, whom she shared with Post Malone. The former couple reportedly broke off their engagement last year.

As aforementioned, there had been no reference to her name on public platforms. The court documents have also listed her date of birth as May 26, 2022.

According to The Daily Mail, in May 2025, the singer filed a petition for the legal proceedings to take place in Utah. Meanwhile, Park had also submitted a similar petition in the LA County Court seeking sole custody of the child, with nominal visitation rights given to her dad. Laura Wasser, Malone's attorney, had argued that the child had strong ties to Utah.

Expand Tweet

According to The Mail, this included her music classes, swimming, physical education, and a pediatrician. In her filing, Park had also urged that Malone pay for her legal expenses. For the longest time, Malone had not revealed his ex-fiancée's identity. This reportedly prompted fans to call her "Jamie."

As for the current news about the apparent breakup, Christy Lee has not released any statement on the same.

