Footage of Faster Pussycat frontman Taime Downe's fiancée jumping from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after heated argument obtained by police

Glam metal band Faster Pussycat vocalist Taime Downe's fiancée, Kimberly Burch, jumped from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship on March 2. According to authorities, the incident happened after Burch got into a heated argument with Downe. TMZ further reported that the police got possession of a video capturing Burch jumping.

Sources possessing direct knowledge about the case told TMZ that Burch could be seen climbing the ship railing before jumping into the water. According to TMZ reports dated March 10, authorities are yet to categorize the nature of Burch's death.

On Monday morning, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told the outlet that the case was an ongoing investigation. The 56-year-old's body has yet to be found and cops have not determined the cause of death as of now.

Carnell Burch, Kimberly's mom told TMZ that the couple had been together since about six to seven years. She further told the outlet that she was certain that her daughter did not die by suicide. Carnell added that Kimberly was not diagnosed with any mental health issues such as depression.

According to her, she was really excited to be on the cruise ship with Taime Downe and his band who were on the "80s-themed cruise." The mother claimed that Kimberly was drinking on the ship, which apparently wasn't very likely of her. Carnell reportedly got to know about the incident on March 3, when Taime called her.

A Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson further told TMZ:

"Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort, is working with local authorities, and we are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taime Downe, has been cleared of any wrongdoing, in connection to the incident.

Taime Downe's band's performance for Friday night was canceled after the tragic incident transpired

After Taime Downe's partner reportedly jumped off the cruise, the band performance for Friday had to be called off. Meanwhile, Riki Rachtman, a radio personality and the former host of MTV’s Headbangers Ball, revealed on Facebook that he had been in contact with Taime.

Riki, who described Taime Downe as his best friend also confirmed that the latter was cleared of any suspicion. Further in the Facebook post, Riki criticized netizens for speculating the chain of events that could have happened that day on the ship. He said:

"How’s Taime doing? Well how do you think he’s doing? The woman that he’s in love with, that he’s lived with for the past eight years, committed suicide in front of him. And I feel horrible for Kimberly…"

He further emphasized that Taime was not at all responsible for whatever happened at the cruise. He also claimed that Taime did not even know what had been going on in the media since the incident transpired. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Riki claimed that Burch and Taime Downe's relationship was quite toxic.

As of now, the case is being investigated by authorities. Further updates are awaited.

