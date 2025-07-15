Trey Songz' lawyer blames the press after singer allegedly assaulted an already injured photographer outside a New York club

Trey Songz was allegedly involved in an altercation with a photographer outside a New York Club in the early hours of July 13, 2025. According to TMZ Hip Hop, the incident took place at the Ivy Kitchen & Bar in Huntington, New York, where Songz performed on Saturday night.

Ad

Isaa Mansoor, the alleged victim, told TMZ that the club's owner hired him to take pictures and videos for the event. Mansoor, who was already injured, claimed Trey Songz "punched him in the head and threw him against a wall before smashing two of his cameras" while he was trying to take photos of the singer outside the club near the venue's logo.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, Ted Anastasiou, the singer's legal representative, told TMZ that the assault was a result of "increasingly aggressive paparazzi invading an artist's personal space." Anastasiou insinuated that the media was to blame, accusing the press of "unfairly turning an unfinished story into clickbait."

"The media is unfairly turning an unfinished story into clickbait to sell a new headline. That's lazy and unfair," he said.

Ad

The legal representative continued:

"What happened at The Ivy was the result of increasingly aggressive paparazzi invading an artist's personal space, conduct that puts everyone at risk and a trend that's impacting not just Trey but artists everywhere. Trey disputes the characterization of events, is cooperating fully with authorities, and looks forward to the facts, not speculation, speaking for themselves."

Ad

Trey Songz's alleged assault victim posted videos of the incident

According to Billboard, Isaa Mansoor posted a video of his altercation with Trey Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, on his Instagram on July 13, 2025, captioning the clip, "Trey Songz assaults me for trying to do my job." However, Mansoor reportedly deleted the video shortly after.

While speaking to TMZ Hip Hop, Mansoor claimed Songz became seemingly agitated after multiple fans requested him for photos and videos. Towards the end of the performance, Mansoor said he stopped to take one last picture of Trey Songz outside the venue when the singer allegedly attacked him.

Ad

The photographer alleged that Songz punched him in the head, threw him against a wall, and smashed his cameras, which were reportedly worth over $5,000. Mansoor claimed the club owner tried to intervene and told Songz, "Yo chill, chill, that's my guy," to which the singer allegedly responded:

"I don't give a f**k who it is, bro."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The photographer claimed he ran away from the scene and went to his friend's car, later calling the police to report the assault. He added that he went to the hospital to check his injuries and was reportedly diagnosed with a concussion and migraine, in addition to ankle pain, after taking CT scans and X-rays.

In a statement to Billboard, a Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson added that the authorities were looking into the altercation, adding:

Ad

"An adult male reported a man damaged his camera equipment and punched him in the face at Ivy, located at 65 Wall St. in Huntington, on July 13 at approximately 3:50 am. No one has been charged at this time."

Trey Songz has been accused of assault several times. In 2017, the singer pleaded guilty to punching a police officer in 2016. Songz was sentenced to serve an 18-month probation, as reported by Billboard.

Additionally, Songz was arrested after an altercation with the authorities at an NFL game in Kansas City in 2021. However, the singer was not charged at the time. He also faces civil lawsuits for physical and s*xual assault.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More