Rapper 6ix9ine explodes on cops after being escorted from nightclub over alleged altercation  

6ix9ine reportedly had an altercation with someone at a nightclub in Hialeah, Miami, on Sunday, July 6. The rapper was then reportedly removed from the club along with the individual he was squaring off with.

According to All Hip Hop, the incident happened at Playpen 2 in Miami around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 6. Police responded to a possible fight and removed 6ix9ine and another person from the club.

No one was arrested due to a lack of cooperation. Security footage showed 6ix9ine yelling at several officers while in handcuffs, but it still didn’t lead to any arrests.

6ix9ine's latest alleged altercation comes just weeks before his court hearing

2018 Made In America - Day 1 (Image Source: Getty)

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is scheduled to appear in court later this month due to allegedly violating his probation terms. He is currently on a five-year supervised release term he received in a 219 federal conviction.

As per All Hip Hop, in March this year, the police received a tip and raided Hernandez's home for drugs and firearms. He was detained for six hours, the duration of the raid. The authorities found MDMA pills, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, and even a Glock 9mm handgun.

The rapper admitted to possession of MDMA and cocaine, which led to the police dropping two charges related to fentanyl and a firearm. He is now scheduled to appear in court later this month to determine whether he broke the rules of his supervised release or not.

The latest alleged altercation in Miami on Sunday could play a part in his hearing as well.

6ix9ine faced another raid in Florida in March 2025

The rapper was in the Dominican Republic in March this year. Back in Florida, many of his valuable assets were up for sale in Market Auctions. Due to non-payment of taxes, the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) seized these items from his property.

In a social media post, 6ix9ine explained, as caught by Hot New Hip Hop:

"1 year ago when I was stuck in RD [Dominican Republic] 8 months the feds made a raid for the entire house because I did not report my income for 4 years. And for them it was seen how I was running and hiding in DR. When the reality was that I could not leave and get to the USA. If you don't live like this without renting you shouldn't have an opinion."

6ix9ine has had multiple such legal troubles in recent years despite cooperating with the authorities in 2019. He, notably, gave a testimony in the Nine Trey Gangsters trial that led to the conviction of multiple others.

The cooperation also saw his sentence being reduced to two years in prison with 1000 hours of community service. In March this year, the rapper also posted a video of him cutting off his ankle monitor.

