“Drake got him scared to compete”— Netizens react as A$AP Rocky seemingly removes new ‘PRAY4DAGANG’ video from YouTube

A$AP Rocky appears to have removed the video for his single, PRAY4DAGANG, from his YouTube channel. The song, featuring American rapper KayCyy, was released on Friday, July 4.

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, is set to release his new album, Don't Be Dumb, later this year. PRAY4DAGANG is part of the album and was released last week. However, the official video has now been removed from the rapper's YouTube channel.

Fans online have reacted to this development, with some also referencing Drake. A$AP Rocky had a feud of sorts with the Canadian rapper last year, especially during his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

"Drake got him scared to compete," one X user wrote.

"No way!! Did it flop that hard or is he in his feelings about Drake going #1?" another commented.

"mf fell off that's what you get when you compare yourself to the goat drake drake will keep breaking records while asap flops harder than last time," another wrote.

Many users were confused by the decision, while some claimed that the rapper had removed it due to a lack of views.

"It’s gonna get the same amount of streams before and after," one user wrote.

"first rapper to unrelease a song wow," another wrote.

"damn he really that embarrassed? i thought it was pretty good," another commented.

Rocky or his label has not yet explained why the video was deleted.

When A$AP Rocky made his choice between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1 (Image via Getty)

Rakim Mayers' Don't Be Dumb album is set to be released later this year, but an official date hasn't been announced yet.

On March 15, the rapper previewed some songs from the album during his performance at Rolling Loud California. While previewing one of the tracks, A$AP Rocky shared his thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud, rapping,

“I ain’t on J. Cole, I ain’t on Drake, I ain’t on Kendrick side/ I choose homicide, they gonna see a different side."

Notably, Drake previously dated Rihanna, who is now in a relationship with A$AP Rocky. Meanwhile, according to Billboard, Rocky has a history with Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drizzy's son, Adonis.

With Rocky having taken aim at Drake multiple times before, the latter responded in his diss track, Family Matters, during his feud with Kendrick. He rapped:

“Rakim talkin’ s–t again/ Gassed ’cause you hit my BM first, n—a, do the math, who I was hittin’ then/ I ain’t even know you rapped still ’cause they only talkin’ ’bout your ‘fit again/ Probably gotta have a kid again ‘fore you think of droppin’ any s–t again/ Even when you do drop, they gon’ say you should’ve modeled ’cause it’s mid again.”

There hasn't been much back-and-forth between the duo since then, either through songs or interviews.

However, as the preview suggests, one can expect a mention of Drake in Rocky's Don't Be Dumb. Notably, the album also features Rihanna. The album was originally set to be released in 2024, but it was delayed after the rapper went on trial for a shooting case involving his former friend and associate A$AP Relli. Rocky was found not guilty on both charges he faced.

