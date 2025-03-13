6ix9ine claims he "did nothing wrong" as FBI seized guns and drugs, and collected DNA from his home during recent raid

On Wednesday, March 12, American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's mansion in Florida was raided by cops and federal agents. As per TMZ, the rapper made claims about firearms and drugs getting seized during the alleged raid. The rapper was reportedly in handcuffs for several hours from 9 am to 3 pm local time, when authorities conducted the raid, as per the same outlet.

While the rapper claimed that authorities had seized multiple things from his mansion, he highlighted that he hadn't done anything wrong. In an exclusive statement given to TMZ, 6ix9ine said:

"I’m just chilling on house arrest, I did nothing wrong."

TMZ further reported that the authorities took his DNA samples in order to determine if there were any traces on the items that they had recovered.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office's statement given to TMZ, the raid was carried out by federal U.S. Probation officers upon receiving further assistance from the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators.

As per the Sheriff's Office, the aforementioned raid was a part of a probation check. It was also stated that the rapper was not arrested during the operation due to a lack of probable cause. Authorities, however, confirmed that forensic testing on the seized items found as a part of the raid.

Last November, Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 45 days behind bars for violating probation

In November 2024, 6ix9ine received a 45-day prison sentence for reportedly violating probation conditions in connection to a racketeering case, as per AllHipHop. Judge Paul Engelmayer then told 6ix9ine:

"Your breach of the court’s trust is profound. Five violations say to me that you believe the rules don’t apply to you. Maybe you believe that because you’re a famous rapper."

A November 2024 report by AllHipHop stated the violations apparently done by the rapper. The list included testing positive for meth, failing to comply with drug testing twice, and traveling to Las Vegas and Sarasota without sufficient permission while being on probation.

While prosecutors were up for sentencing of a month in jail, Judge Engelmayer wanted to opt for a longer sentence of about two to three months. Along with the 45-day sentencing, the judge also warned the rapper of a much longer sentence if the violations were repeated again.

For context, 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez, was taken into custody in 2019 in connection to a racketeering case. In the case, the rapper received a sentencing according to which he had to spend about two years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Earlier this week, his assets, including jewelry and platinum music plaques, were auctioned off after he reportedly failed to pay his taxes.

Back in 2024, he also got involved with law enforcement in another case. His former girlfriend, Yailin La Más Viral, accused him of domestic violence, which eventually led to his arrest as well. In September, he was charged with nonconsensual p*rnography, battery, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to AllHipHop, Yailin sought damages worth at least a million dollars. She further claimed being "physically, s*xually and emotionally abused" by the rapper. In the suit, she also accused the rapper of drugging and then stealing from her.

