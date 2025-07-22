"George Clooney is not a f**king actor" — Joe Biden's son lashes out at George Clooney in a Channel 5 interview

Hunter Biden, the son of former President Joe Biden, has made headlines for his sharp remarks about Hollywood star George Clooney. In an interview with Channel 5 on July 21, 2025, Biden didn't hold back when discussing how Clooney had allegedly influenced his father's political career.

His comments showed how angry he was that Clooney's views supposedly turned the Democratic Party against Joe Biden's 2024 presidential bid. During the widely circulated interview, Hunter Biden addressed Clooney's 2024 New York Times op-ed, in which the actor allegedly asked Joe Biden to step down so that a younger person could be nominated instead.

In response, Hunter Biden remarked in the interview:

“I agree with Quentin Tarantino. F**king George Clooney is not a f**king actor. He is f**king like ... I don't know what he is. He's a brand."

Hunter’s criticism didn’t stop there. He took aim at Clooney's public influence, questioning why anyone, particularly Clooney, should have a say in his father’s political future.

“Really, do you think in middle America, that voter in Green Bay, Wisconsin, gives a s*** what George Clooney thinks about who she should vote for?” Biden asked, expressing disdain for Clooney’s involvement in politics.

Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, criticizes George Clooney

George Clooney at Wolfs Photocall - The 81st Venice International Film Festival (Source: Getty)

Hunter Biden's comments largely centered on how George Clooney's opinion piece influenced his father's decision to withdraw from the 2020 presidential race. Clooney, a major Democratic donor, published an op-ed in The New York Times on July 10, 2024, urging President Biden to step aside for the sake of the party.

Hunter Biden questioned Clooney's credibility and his role in the political sphere, saying:

“What do you have to do with f**king anything?”

He continued to criticize the actor for speaking out without, in his view, realizing his father's hardships serving the country for over 50 years. Hunter Biden also suggested that Clooney’s motivations were more personal than political, particularly referring to Clooney’s wife, Amal Clooney, a prominent human rights lawyer.

According to Hunter, Clooney was upset over Joe Biden's criticism of the arrest warrant issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, an action supported by Amal Clooney, who was among the legal experts recommending the International Criminal Court (ICC) seek the warrant.

Hunter claimed that this supposed personal dislike was what made the actor publicly push for Joe Biden to drop out of the race.

“He was b*tching to the White House staff, the senior staff that he was so angry that the president would criticize the arrest warrant,” Hunter Biden said. “He was very, very angry that my dad did not pay homage to her (Amal Clooney) or something.”

The fallout from Hunter Biden's comments on George Clooney

Hunter Biden's remarks served as a direct challenge to the influence of Hollywood in politics. He was angry that someone like George Clooney, who isn't involved in politics, could have such a big say in how the Democratic Party's future is planned.

Hunter argued that middle Americans, particularly those in places like Green Bay, Wisconsin, would not care about Clooney’s political views. He rhetorically questioned Clooney’s authority, saying:

"Why do I have to f**king listen to you?"

He further suggested that Clooney’s op-ed was an attempt to undermine his father’s campaign, which was already facing scrutiny over Joe Biden’s age and health.

Hunter Biden defends his father’s debate performance

Joe Biden's last full day of presidency - Source: Getty

Hunter Biden also reflected on the infamous 2024 debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, which many pundits cited as a turning point in the presidential race.

"He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as s**t," Hunter said.

He argued that these factors, combined with an intense campaign schedule, had led to Joe Biden’s unpreparedness.

Hunter’s defense of his father’s condition highlighted the physical and emotional toll that the 2024 race had taken on the elder Biden. He emphasized that, despite the challenges, his father's struggles weren't due to a lack of effort or willingness to continue. Instead, he talked about how old age and being tired make things worse.

