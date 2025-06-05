Morten Harket net worth: Fortune explored as 'Take on Me's singer reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

A-ha's lead vocalist Morten Harket confirmed his Parkinson's disease diagnosis through a statement posted by biographer Jan Omdahl on June 4, 2025. In a lengthy statement posted on the band's website, the biographer wrote that he had no problem accepting the diagnosis.

As for Morten Harket’s current health issue, Jan cited Morten stating that he wanted to disclose the diagnosis to everyone, but preferred peace for some time. Harket also mentioned that he was "trying the best" to prevent his "entire system from going into decline.:

“It’s a difficult balancing act between taking the medication and managing its side effects. There’s so much to weigh up when you’re emulating the masterful way the body handles every complex movement, or social matters and invitations, or day-to-day life in general," he said.

Jan’s statement reads that Morten’s symptoms have “softened” due to the medication alongside undergoing brain surgery at the US-based Mayo Clinic. Omdahl wrote that the contacts of Harket’s neurologist, Dr. Christina Sundal, have helped Morten while taking treatment.

The statement featured the details of some other procedures that Morten Harket underwent. This included a neurosurgical procedure in June last year, where electrodes were added to the left side of his brain. The statement says that his physical symptoms no longer exist due to the procedure. It also notes that he had the same procedure on the other side of the brain in December 2024.

Morten said that he has been getting several messages, where people have advised him on what he needs to do. He added that he has still preferred to follow the advice of the professionals for now.

Harket has been associated with A-ha since it was formed in 1982. The band is known for singles like Take On Me. Morten has various solo albums like Wild Seed in his credits. The singer boasts a fortune of almost $60 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Morten Harket’s net worth: Career, albums, and other details explained

The Kongsberg, Norway native has been a part of A-ha for a long time and has accumulated a huge fan base for the same. According to Big Issue magazine, Morten met Pal Waaktaar and Magne Furuholmen when he started playing for a band called Soldier Blue.

The trio developed a close relationship, leading to the formation of A-ha. The band has worked with record labels like Warner Bros. and RCA. In 1985, they released their first major project, Hunting High and Low, which included ten singles and reached on top of the Billboard charts.

In an interview with Big Issue magazine around two years ago, Morten Harket said that he was well aware that the band would leave a positive impression on everyone. He added that "everybody celebrated" them after they hit number one in the USA, noting that they had "made it."

“But for us, I remember very distinctly it felt like we had just came to the starting point. That is what it felt like: now it begins. Because I knew the potential in the three of us and the spirit of the band.”

A-ha kept on delivering big projects after the success of their debut album. Starting from their sixth album, Minor Earth Major Sky, they began working with WEA. They also collaborated with Polydor and Universal for three more albums – Analogue, Foot of the Mountain, and Cast in Steel.

In between working with A-ha, Morten Harket established himself as a solo artist, starting with Poetenes Evangelium. His second album, Wild Seed, grabbed the top spot on the US Billboard 200, followed by more projects such as Vogts Villa, Letter from Egypt, Out of My Hands, and Brother.

Morten Harket also has some films in his credits. The list includes titles like Kamilla og tyven and Yohan: The Child Wanderer.

