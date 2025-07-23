“Lost our brother”— Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler mourn Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osborne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, just weeks after he reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for a farewell concert in Birmingham, England, earlier this month. He was 76. His family shared a statement on Tuesday confirming his death that morning, adding that he was surrounded by his family.In the midst of the news of his death, his Black Sabbath bandmate and co-founder, Tony Iommi, shared a heartfelt tribute to the late heavy metal star. In an Instagram post on July 22, Iommi shared a series of photos of the late musician, including one with everyone in the band, saying that he couldn't believe Osbourne's passing shortly after their farewell show.&quot;It's just such heartbreaking news that I can't really find the words, there won't ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill, and myself have lost our brother,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe also shared his sentiments towards Ozzy Osbourne's family, including his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and his kids.Three weeks ago, on July 5, Ozzy Osbourne joined the rest of Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham in what would have been his final performance with the band before retirement. The following day, his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, shared the news that she and Sid Wilson are engaged. Alongside the news was a video of Wilson proposing to her backstage with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.Black Sabbath bandmates remember Ozzy Osbourne amid the news of his passingBesides guitarist Tommy Iommi's tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne, the rest of his Black Sabbath bandmates also remembered the &quot;Prince of Darkness&quot; and the band's frontman. The band's bassist, Geezer Butler, shared a post on Instagram featuring Osbourne during his retirement performance while he said goodbye to his &quot;dear friend&quot; in the caption. &quot;Goodbye dear friend—thanks for all those years—we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston—who would have thought, eh?&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGeezer said that he was &quot;glad&quot; that they were able to perform back in Aston, where they were from, &quot;one last time.&quot; He ended the post with a &quot;Love you&quot; to his former bandmate.Meanwhile, Bill Ward, who is the original drummer and one of the co-founders of Black Sabbath alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, and Geezer Butler, also shared a throwback photo-booth style picture of himself and the late rocker on X. In the caption, he wrote a touching message for his late bandmate and offered condolences to his wife, Sharon Osbourne. &quot;Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you're forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever,&quot; he wrote.Black Sabbath's official Instagram account also shared a picture of Ozzy Osbourne with a brief but impactful caption, writing, &quot;Ozzy Forever.&quot; Many other musicians who shared the stage and collaborated with the heavy metal pioneer also paid tribute amid the news of his passing, including Elton John, Post Malone, Madonna, Slash, and more.According to Sky News, Ozzy Osbourne had suffered from Parkinson's disease and other health problems after he had a fall in 2019.