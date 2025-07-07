When did Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson start dating? Relationship timeline explored as couple gets engaged at Ozzy Osbourne’s final concert

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson are engaged, as the former confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday, July 6, 2025. The TV personality and singer shared a video taken backstage at his father Ozzy Osbourne's final gig with Black Sabbath on Saturday night at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Ad

While they had been friends since their first meeting in 1999, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson officially started dating in 2022. As seen in her latest video, Wilson dropped to his knees and proposed to Osbourne in front of the family and friends who gathered backstage for her father's momentous occasion, saying:

"Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world."

Ad

Trending

Ozzy Osbourne, who was right beside the Slipknot member, joked, eliciting laughter from everyone, including his wife, Sharon Osbourne.

"F**k off, you're not marrying my daughter," he teased.

Wilson continued:

"Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?"

Ad

The TV personality and singer nodded and said, "Yes," before her new fiancé slipped the ring on her finger and hugged her. According to The Sun, the Slipknot member proposed a custom-designed 18K yellow gold ring with a 2.5-carat round-cut diamond from Mouawad, a jeweler based in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, her Instagram post has been filled with comments from friends and fans, congratulating both of them for their engagement.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson had been friends for over two decades before they started dating

As per a People report, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson first met in 1999 when Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival her parents started. They developed a long-standing friendship ever since. However, it only turned romantic around January to February 2022, which Osbourne later commemorated with an Instagram post.

Ad

Ad

In January 2022, she gave a shoutout to Wilson for his 45th birthday, and the next month, she shared another post on Instagram, per US Weekly, saying:

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Their relationship quickly evolved, and by May 2022, Kelly Osbourne shared online that she was expecting her first baby with the Slipknot member. She acknowledged having been "very quiet" over the past couple of months before sharing that her pregnancy was the reason.

Ad

Ad

The couple welcomed their baby in November 2022 but initially kept the news private. It wasn't revealed until Sharon Osbourne shared the news about her grandson's birth in January 2023. On an episode of The Talk, she said that her daughter had chosen to keep her newborn away from the public eye and wouldn't "let a picture go out of him."

"[Kelly is doing] so, so great. She won’t let a picture go out of him — and I’m so proud of her."

Ad

However, as their son grew older, Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson became more comfortable sharing parts of their family life on social media. In an Instagram post on May 21, she shared a heartfelt video of her son, excited to see that his father is home.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson named their son Sidney.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More