“I enjoy the discourse” — Charli XCX responds to criticism of her Glastonbury performance

Charli XCX has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to criticism from netizens regarding her Glastonbury performance and the use of autotune. On June 28, 2025, the singer was the headlining act at the music festival. She performed her hit songs Party 4 U, Speed Drive, Sympathy Is a Knife, 360, 365, Unlock It, Von Dutch, and Guess, among others.

On June 29, 2025, Charli XCX addressed the comments from netizens about her performance in a series of tweets. She slammed her critics, saying using autotune and not having a live band doesn't make an artist a "fraud."

Calling the criticism "boring," Charli also said that she enjoyed the "boomer vibes" comments she received for her performance. The singer stated that she appreciated the online discourse her music created, as the "best art" should be "divisive and confrontational," instead of being "easily understood" or "forgettable."

"But to be honest… I enjoy the discourse. imo the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok, easily understood and sort of forgettable," the singer wrote.

Charli XCX responds to criticism for using autotune in her music. (Image via X/@charli_xcx)

Last year, Charli XCX admitted that constant use of autotune affected her singing skills

Charli XCX attending the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards during The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival - (Image via Getty)

In June 2024, Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, appeared on the Tape Notes Podcast to discuss her music and her album Brat. The singer told the podcast's hosts, producers A.G. Cook and George Daniel, that she could sing in tune earlier; however, using autotune made her "lazy."

The artist also stated that the only time she doesn't rely on autotune is when she's singing at karaoke. Charli also shared that people often commented on her singing skills.

"I can—I could sing in tune, but now I think I've gotten so lazy because I sing with Auto-Tune all the time. Like I never [go], 'I'm not singing with autotune.' Unless I'm doing karaoke, which I actively don't do, for this reason... That's why I only do rap at karaoke. Because people are like, 'Oh, isn't she a singer?' And I'm like, 'Well yeah, but have you heard of Auto-Tune?'" the singer said.

Charli then told the hosts that while other singers use autotune and are still capable of being pitch-perfect, she's unlike them. The singer stated that autotune has become an integral part of her musical identity, much like her smoking and drinking habits.

"You really, really get lazy because you can relax into a note rather than being super on, and I mean, there are some amazingly technical singers who do sing with Auto-Tune who are still pitch-perfect, but that's not me. Like, I drink and I smoke and I use autotune, those three things," she stated.

The singer's co-writer and co-producer on the Brat album, Finn Keane, told the Grammy in an interview in February 2025 that Charli XCX's next album would be completely different from her hit 2024 album. The release date and title of the upcoming album have not been announced yet.

