"This would actually be insane"— Fans react as Charli XCX responds to PinkPantheress wanting to collaborate

PinkPantheress said in her latest cover for Paper Magazine that she would "of course" collaborate with Charli XCX "if the opportunity ever comes up." It appeared that the Girl, so confusing singer is down for a potential collaboration with her fellow British singer-songwriter.

On Monday, May 12, 2025, Charli XCX reposted an article by Pop Base about PinkPantheress, saying that she would love to collaborate with Charli. In the caption, she wrote, "well hello."

Fans ran away with it and hoped that the two British artists would release new music together soon. One netizen called the potential collaboration between the two British artists "insane" if it ever happens.

"This would actually be insane, their sounds would blend so well," an X user commented.

Other fans online reveled in a potential remix from Charli XCX and PinkPantheress. One fan said that it's going to change pop music, while another one swore that they will be listening to the potential collab once it's out.

"This will change pop music I can feel it. I hope we get something bubbly, ethereal, and the song needs to be at least 2 minutes and 50 seconds," a user on X said.

"I SPEAK FOR EVERYONE WHEN I SAY WE WILL BE LISTENING NO MATTER WHAT," an X user commented.

Meanwhile, other fans took to social media to share what they think should be picked for the remix. Some fans think that the 16th track in Charli's deluxe version of BRAT, Hello Goodbye, would be perfect to have PinkPantheress on. Meanwhile, another one said that Charli's 2020 track, Party 4 U, from her 4th studio album, How I'm Feeling Now, should be picked for the remix.

"Plz I need it to be a Hello Goodbye remix because the song is peak British music PLEASEEEEEE," a user on X commented.

"The way she would sound so good on Hello Goodbye.... Yall please don't play," another X user said.

"Party 4 u remix is gonna be cray crayyy," an X user added.

PinkPantheress makes it to Charli XCX's Brat summer alternatives

With summer 2025 approaching, Charli XCX's fans are ready to bring Brat summer back. The trend has taken over pop culture following Charli's hit album, Brat, released on June 7, 2024. The now iconic album birthed a whole new aesthetic, including its lime green color, that has now become a lifestyle embraced by many.

However, while fans are ready to embrace the Brat aesthetic once again, Charli XCX is ready to put that era to rest. She eulogized the trend in an X post in September last year, saying, "Goodbye forever brat summer." On the weekend two of her Coachella concert, on April 19, 2025, Charli put the era to rest again, but not without giving her fans some alternatives.

At the end of her set, Charli featured several musicians who are releasing new music this summer on the screen before burning the Brat flag. Artists she included are Addison Rae, Lorde, Rosalia, Carolina, A$AP Rocky, Bon Iver, Perfume Genius, PinkPantheress, and more.

In light of a potential Charli XCX and PinkPantheress collaboration, the latter released her second mixtape, Fancy That, on May 9, 2025.

