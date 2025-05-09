When did PinkPantheress go on hiatus? Singer reveals that stepping back from music to prioritize well-being was the right decision

PinkPantheress announced her hiatus from music in August 2024 to prioritize her physical and mental health. The British singer, born Victoria Walker, was set to open for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour as well as Coldplay's world tour, which she canceled along with all her other remaining tour dates. The singer stated that she had "hit a wall."

In a May 2025 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, PinkPantheress explained her decision, stating that it was something she did "for [my] own good."

“There was something that I needed to address, and so I had to leave, and I did that for my own good,” she told Lowe.

While fans reacted to her hiatus announcement with support, the singer had acknowledged financial risks and potential backlash. The 24-year-old artist, who previously canceled a 2022 Primavera Festival performance due to partial hearing loss, emphasized that health took priority over career momentum.

PinkPantheress’ hiatus lasted eight months, during which she relocated from Los Angeles to London. She returned in April 2025 with singles Tonight and Stateside, previewing her sophomore mixtape Fancy That, set for release on May 9.

PinkPantheress' health struggles and creative resurgence post-hiatus

PinkPantheress’ hiatus followed years of pushing through health issues, including an incident in 2022 that left her 80% deaf in her right ear, she told Lowe.

The singer linked her 2024 break to a symbolic haircut in January 2025, stating that she was going to "take a step back and chill."

"I’m not someone that generally... I don’t really suffer with any kind of lapse in judgments when it comes to myself usually, but that’s when I knew, I had an impulse to literally get follicles of hair off of me. So I needed to, I was full up," the singer added.

Her team initially resisted the pause due to financial implications and contractual obligations. She revealed that her team told her that if she doesn't follow through after agreeing to do shows, she'll be missing out on a lot of money. However, she prioritized recovery, and canceled her shows in August 2024.

In her announcement, the singer stated that she wanted to "focus on [my] physical health and overall well-being." She also expressed sadness about having to cancel her live shows for the rest of the year.

The singer’s return included a feature on Shygirl’s True Religion (January 2025) and her first solo tracks since 2023’s Heaven Knows. Fancy That, a nine-song project, marks her first release under a new creative direction shaped by her hiatus.

PinkPantheress’ hearing loss, first disclosed in 2022, stemmed from untreated health issues exacerbated by touring. The singer described the condition as a wake-up call. Her hiatus impacted major festivals like Summer Sonic (Japan) and III Points (Miami), along with planned Australia/New Zealand shows.

The Boy’s a Liar singer’s openness about mental health aligns with trends among Gen Z artists like Billie Eilish and Tate McRae, who’ve paused tours for well-being. The singer’s team has not confirmed if Fancy That will include material written during her break.

As of May 2025, PinkPantheress has not announced new tour dates but hinted at future performances. She assured fans that what goes around comes around, and she’ll be back again. Her focus remains on balancing creativity with her well-being, a lesson reinforced by her hiatus.

