“It's just a physical issue”—Park Bom's associate addresses criticism surrounding 2NE1 idol’s stage presence amid Lee Min-ho dating rumors

2NE1 member Park Bom will go on a hiatus following health concerns, as reported by Star Sports Korea on February 27, 2025. The singer, who has recently made headlines following her constant mentions and alleged dating rumors with Lee Min-ho, is showing signs of weak health. From her posts on social media to her performance at the recent 2NE1 concerts, fans of the singer were concerned about her mental and physical health.

A close associate of Park Bom revealed how she often finds herself amid controversies at the oddest moments. The associate justified Park's dip in strength by mentioning her use of strength in the initial stages and the eventual dip in her energy:

"(Park Bom) tends to use a lot of strength in the beginning and slump as the concert progresses. It's unfortunate that the controversial videos often only highlight that aspect of the latter half. She said she was working hard, but there were parts where her physical strength couldn't keep up."

Earlier in February, the singer exited midway through the group's concert in Bangkok and Manila. The associate also mentioned that the singer will take a break from activities and focus on regaining her health to prepare for 2NE1's upcoming encore concert in Seoul in April. Park Bom will be taking rest during the entire month of March:

"Recovering her health is the priority. She is preparing to supplement her physical strength and take care of her mental health in March. Please cheer her on so that she can regain stability and recover her health."

The singer also found herself in the critical spotlight after videos from the recent concert went viral. Some fans commented that the singer was not doing justice to her performance, while others were concerned about her mental and physical health. Several video clips from the concerts show Park Bom sitting and zoning out in the middle of the performances, which led to widespread critique and concern.

Park Bom: Activities with 2NE1, solo venture, alleged drug scandal, and dating rumors with Lee Min-ho

Park Bom debuted in 2006 with YG Entertainment by featuring in songs of fellow labelmates. In 2009, she debuted with YG's K-pop girl group 2NE1, with members Sandara Park, CL, and Minzy. The singer, now 40, has had an illustrious career as a part of 2NE1. Following the group's disbandment in 2016, the singer also left YG Entertainment in the same year.

While she was with YG, Park Bom was allegedly involved in a drug smuggling scandal in 2014. A packet containing 82 amphetamine pills addressed to the singer was sent from the US. YG Entertainment's then-CEO, Yang Hyun-suk, stated that the medicines were prescribed to her. She got them from the US, unaware that the medicines were illegal in South Korea. It was later reported that she rectified her actions and went to a local hospital to get a new prescription.

In 2018, Park Bom signed up with D-Nation, her current label. She had her comeback single, Spring, which is also the meaning of her name. After releasing singles and albums, the singer hosted her first solo concert, You & I.

She is currently on a worldwide tour with fellow 2NE1 members. The WELCOME BACK concert tour began last year to mark 2NE1's 15th debut anniversary. It also marked the reunion of 2NE1 members for such an activity since its disbandment.

In other news, Park Bom has frequently mentioned Lee Min-ho in her Instagram posts of late, calling him her "husband" and declaring her fondness for the actor. The singer stirred up a frenzy of rumors that perhaps the two are really dating. However, representatives from her and Lee Min-ho came forward to debunk the rumors, citing that she is showing her support as a fan.

2NE1's upcoming encore concert will take place on April 12 and 13, 2025, at the Seoul KSPO Dome. It will be the final leg of the WELCOME BACK tour, effectively wrapping up their reunion tour.

