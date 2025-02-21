“I’m really worried for her” – Fans concerned as 2NE1’s Park Bom sparks renewed controversy with dating rumours involving Lee Min-ho

On February 20, 2025, Lee Min-ho’s agency, MYM Entertainment, shut down dating rumors about Min-ho and 2NE1’s Park Bom. An agency's representative said:

“Lee Min Ho has no personal acquaintance with Park Bom. The dating rumors are completely groundless.”

This is the first time the actor’s agency has spoken up about the controversy. With this, netizens are now more worried about Park. An X user wrote:

"We need to do something to help her.. i felt something weird,. i don't think that's park bom real account. if that was really her ig acc then we should do something to help her to avoid hate and negative narrative. OMG i m so worried for her."

Fans continued to express concern and support for 2NE1’s main vocalist. Many are discussing her health and the need for better understanding.

"This actually concerning. Is she okay??," a viewer noted.

"I feel sad n helpless seeing Bom bashed in front of my eyes. I agree n understand there are things she could have avoided. But the amount of backlash n hate she's receiving is disproportionate," a fan remarked.

"This will be the last time I'm going to react. Let Park Bom breathe and have the freedom to express what she wants. As fans, let’s leave her alone and let her be," a netizen added.

The rumors began in September 2024 when she called Lee Min-ho “my husband” in several posts. The singer later admitted she had been watching The Heirs and "fell in love with Kim Tan."

Park’s agency later took down her previous post. However, on February 20, she again started a third Instagram account, claiming that The King: Eternal Monarch star asked her to post.

"Hello, my loves. This is Park Bom. Actually, I am single. I posted everything because Lee Min Ho asked me to, but I just wanted to clarify that I am single. Have a great day!"

Some fans believe she’s just "fangirling" like any other fan.

"She's a normal fangirl like us,and LMH is nation's husband," a person shared.

"You all let bom live her fangirl dream stop ruining for her imaginative role play. Bom sweetie carry on," a user wrote.

"She just a fan at the first she said that ..and everyone leemin ho fans they call her husband,or boyfriend omg what a problem with that BOM is a human also she can express what she want coz she's a fan girls also..so stop dirty comment to bom," another fan added.

2NE1's Park Bom left stage mid-concert amid health issues in January 2025

During 2NE1's 'WELCOME BACK' tour in Bangkok in January 2025, Park Bom left the stage early due to health issues. Fans grew concerned after videos showed her looking exhausted before exiting.

Park Bom (Image via Instagram/@newharoobompark)

The same happened in November 2024. During 2NE1’s WELCOME BACK tour in Manila, the 40-year-old left the stage because of health concerns. She got emergency medical care but couldn’t return to the stage. The songstress has been open about her health struggles. The DON'T CRY star was diagnosed with ADD and has managed it since school.

After his TV return in When the Stars Gossip (Jan 4, 2025), Lee Min-ho announced MINHOVERSE, his first Asia fan meeting tour in eight years.

