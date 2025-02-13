"Simply an expression of her affection"- 2NE1's Park Bom agency clarifies controversy around the idol's alleged relationship with Actor Lee Min-ho

On Thursday, February 13, a representative from 2NE1's Park Bom agency clarified to OSEN, the South Korean news media outlet, that the relationship between the idol and Actor Lee Min-ho is hard to confirm. However, they reiterated that her actions and Instagram posts about the actor might be a result of her being Lee Min-ho's fan. Here's what the representative stated to OSEN:

"We cannot confirm matters related to the artist's SNS posts, which constitute a part of their private life. However, based on the artist's previous incident, we assume that this recent incident is once again simply an expression of her affection toward Lee Min Ho as a fan."

Expand Tweet

Trending

This statement was made following the idol's post on her new Instagram account, @haroobompark2025. On February 12, 2025, the idol made two posts on the account featuring her picture next to the actor's image, and the posts' captions were "My husband" and "My husband again". Additionally, the idol also briefly made one of Lee Min-ho's pictures as the profile picture of her main account, @newharoobompark.

Expand Tweet

While these two posts have since been deleted, these events sparked quite a controversy on the internet, resulting in speculations about the two celebrities' relationship. Previously, in September 2024, the idol made a post of a collage of her and Lee Min-ho's picture with the caption "Honestly, husband". The post went viral on the internet and received over 50k likes.

Soon after this incident, D-Nation released a statement explaining that the idol has been rewatching the K-drama series with Lee Min-ho as the main lead, Heirs. The post was also soon deleted after the statement was released. Here's what the statement read:

"Park Bom is watching the drama 'The Heirs' these days, she simply posted this picture because of the character Lee Minho plays. There's no other special reason. We will remove the post."

Therefore, to clarify the speculations that might've arisen out of Park Bom's recent Instagram posts on both her accounts, a representative from her agency, D-Nation, clarified the same.

All you need to know about 2NE1's Park Bom and her recent activities

Park Bom is a 40-year-old South Korean singer who debuted under YG Entertainment in 2006 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members, 2NE1. The group stands as one of the most popular South Korean bands in the industry. However, in 2016, YG Entertainment announced the disbandment of the group, and Park Bom subsequently left the agency.

The disbandment followed after the unconfirmed allegations that the idol, Park Bom, was involved in smuggling drugs. While the controversy stays unresolved, in 2018, the idol moved on to sign with another label, D-Nation, to bring a new start to her solo career. Following the same, she's several tracks such as Spring, I Do, I Do, 4:44, and more.

While these were her tracks released in 2019, she returned to the industry after almost a year-long hiatus with the release of her collaborative track with Sai Sai Khan Leng, Red Light. She maintained a subtle activity from then, releasing a few songs in 2021 and 2022 such as Flower and Remembered. In 2023, she rolled out her first solo concert, You & I, in Manila, Phillippines.

As she entered 2024, she continued to roll out more shows from her solo concert. On the other hand, she has also been participating in 2NE1's 15th Anniversary tour, Welcome Back Tour, which is scheduled to take place between October 2024 and April 2025. However, she had to sit out of the Philippines' Mall of Asia Arena due to health issues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback