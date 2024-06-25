“I’m already lowkey crying tears of joy”: Fans speculate a comeback as 2NE1 reported to meet with YG Entertainment

On June 25, 2024, the South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that 2NE1 group members, including Sandara Park, Park Bom, CL, and Minzy, were scheduled to meet the founder and executive producer of YG Entertainment, Yang Hyun-suk.

The exact details regarding the meeting venue have not been revealed yet. In response, YG Entertainment released a statement to the media outlet Newsen confirming the news that executive producer Yang Hyun-suk and 2NE1 were scheduled to meet.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Soon, the report about the female group and YG Entertainment's meeting sparked speculation about the group's potential comeback after years. The fandom was overjoyed with the latest progress between the partners and moved to tears. Subsequently, an X user tweeted:

"I'm already lowkey crying tears of joy Dara, Bom, Minzy, and CL are gonna SLAY the game again."

Fans speculating about the potential comeback of 2NE1 (Image via X/@lucyqrow)

As speculation about the group's potential comeback news circulated on social media, the fandom expressed their desire to see collaboration between BLACKPINK, BABYMONSTER, and the four-member group. They also wished to watch the group holding a world tour concert.

"YG Entertainment about to have 2NE1 back and will complete the ultimate girl group trio with BLACKPINK & BABYMONSTER."- A fan reacted.

"How i wish someday 2NE1 x Blackpink x Babymonster in one concert event.... That would be Epic Concert ever happen in History of Kpop... Please YG lets make it possible for your Ultimate Stardom 3 Girlgroup this is for your solid supporters all over the world."- A fan shared.

"OMG!!!Hoping for a reunion/comeback concert world tour with Manila stop."- A fan tweeted.

"However the girls may come back as 2ne1, I will be over the moon....i know they wont do something unless they want to, this time ig the timing is near bcoz they decided it will happen. To get involve with that man is necessary to get what they want, the tm, for the reunion."- A fan commented.

Many fans also wished that YG Entertainment and the group would meet to discuss their trademark and not only restrict the conversation to a project for a comeback. Others expressed their desire to save money to purchase their upcoming possible album.

"YG should better 2NE1 girlies their trademark rather than having them have a comeback for a reunion project under YG. Because that's how it should be! PERIODDD."- A user reacted.

"I hate that he just won't give up the f name & rights! I need to see 7 digit budget on that project! I want a NEW full album w/ bonus tracks of their supposed album from the past. At least 21 songs! Don't get me wrong, im happy & scared for the mess blackjacks are about to make."- A user shared.

"We need new album, world tour (including south America), vinyl releases. Everything we, and the girls deserve."- A user commented.

"If it's true, they will really make a comeback. I hope it's next year or late next year. I have to save money for a new album, possibly a new lightstick, and possibly a concert too."- A user mentioned.

More about 2NE1

2NE1 was the four-member South Korean K-pop band formed by YG Entertainment. The group remained active between 2009 and 2016 and is famous for breaking preconceived and stereotypical notions prevalent in the K-pop industry, experimental music, fashion, and more elements of the entertainment industry.

They were regarded as the most influential figures in accelerating Hallyu internationally and recorded music in different genres, including hip-hop, k-pop, R&B, electropop, and dance-pop. The female band was associated with labels, including Avex Group, Warner Music, Capitol, and School Boy.

In recent news, the four members reunited to deliver an electrifying performance of their hit, I Am the Best, at the Coachella Festival, which is considered their first performance in six years. It was also reported that the leader of the group CL had a meeting with Yang Hyun-suk. YG Entertainment shared that it was not an official meeting and could not confirm the details regarding the context of the interaction.

The group members also shared OT4 pictures through their official social media handle, Instagram @2ne1offficial, to celebrate their 15th debut anniversary on May 17, 2024.