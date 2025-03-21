"Doechii should’ve been on this" — Internet reacts to Jack Harlow and Doja Cat's "Just Us" featuring cameos from PinkPantheress, Matt Damon and more

On Friday, March 21, Jack Harlow's new single, Just Us, premiered on YouTube. Featuring Doja Cat, the song's music video has a long list of star-studded cameos, including Matt Damon, John Mayer, Nicholas Braun, PinkPantheress, Malcolm Toff, DJ Drama, and Taylor Rooks.

Following the release of Just Us, the X account of Kurrco posted a short clip of the music video with the names of all the cameos mentioned. The tweet has attracted the attention of netizens, with one of them commenting:

"Trash, Doechii should’ve been on this."

Some netizens speculated if Harlow was trying to beat Playboi Carti by getting more artists on the music video. The comment references Carti's third studio album, I Am Music, which dropped last week and has a rich feature, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Future, and more.

"this lineup more stacked than my sneaker collection fr," commented an X user.

"he tryna top carti by getting everybody for this video, sad," added another.

"pinkpantheress carried and dint say 1 word thats crazy," wrote a third netizen.

Meanwhile, others found the chemistry between Doja Cat and the Tyler Herro singer to be forced.

"Nah them being s*xual together throwing the video off BIGTIME. Why did they force this," replied a fourth netizen.

"Lake, Nemo, Urban too. Love how Jack always has his peoples with him," posted a fifth one.

"This ain’t a music video this a MOVIE," commented a seventh user.

Jack Harlow's Just Us drops months after his other singles

Just Us becomes Jack Harlow's third single released in the last four months. The track, which features Doja Cat, is preceded by Set You Free, which Harlow dropped last month, on February 12.

While the Already Best Friends singer didn't drop a music video for the track, another one of his songs, released in December 2024, did have one.

Harlow dropped Tranquility as a surprise single on December 29, 2024. The introspective song addressed the criticism Jack received over his cover of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love. In Tranquility, Harlow relays that he doesn't seek any validation from hip-hop.

Also mentioning Timothée Chalamet in his rap verse of the song, Jack Harlow writes:

"Y’all boys lame sh*t killing me/ Need to be reintroduced to humility/ I ain’t lookin for no hip-hop credibility/ Give a f**k who feelin me, I’m feelin me/ I’m really him, I’m really that remedy/ Timothée Chalamet, pretty girls salivate/ On the low, off the grid, in the cut, out the way/ My prime’s in full swing like a Callaway."

Elsewhere on the track, the Nail Tech singer also gave Julie Greenwald a shout-out. Greenwald was the CEO of Atlantic Music Group, while Jack Harlow was signed to its imprint, Generation Now. She stepped down from her position in September 2024, after 20 years of running the organization.

"Julie Greenwald asking if I’m on schedule / Label ready for the next record, I’ll let you know," Harlow raps.

Tranquility's music video has a gloomy setup, with Harlow dressed in a pea coat and black scarf, walking around the city on a chilly, overcast day, with a somber look on his face.

Earlier this month, on March 13, Jack Harlow announced that his 2020 breakout hit, Whats Poppin, became his first Diamond-certified record by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The certification is received by artists whose songs have moved over 10 million units. Harlow's first diamond plaque also came as a birthday gift to him, as it was announced on his 27th birthday.

Meanwhile, Harlow's sophomore album—Come Home the Kids Miss You—and songs SUVs, Dua Lipa, and Churchill Downs are all Platinum certified.

