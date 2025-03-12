"That was so brat of her" — Internet reacts to Charli XCX lighting a fan’s cigarette in Paris

Singer Charli XCX recently made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week, wherein she made headlines with a gesture toward a fan. A video of the singer went viral where she is seen surrounded by fans and proceeds to light a fan's cigarette. The video posted on X has fans discussing it since it was posted on March 12, 2025.

Complimenting the singer's gesture toward her fan by referring to Charli's 2024 album brat, an X user tweeted:

"That was so brat of her."

Internet users took to the social media platform to comment on the same.

"Charli XCX casually lights a fan’s cigarette in Paris, creating a cool, spontaneous moment. Fans loved the unexpected interaction." an X user commented.

"Such a cool moment, Love Charli's vibe." another X user mentioned.

"Charli XCX proving once again that she's all about connecting with her fans in the most chill way." an internet user stated.

"oh wow charli just living that effortless rockstar life even the little things look cool," another internet user said.

Additionally, internet users expressed that they were jealous of the fan who got to share a moment with Charli:

"Never been so jealous in my life," an X user tweeted.

"POV: You just unlocked a core memory you didn’t know you needed," a netizen remarked.

"She really is for the people," another netizen said.

Charli XCX's outfit at the Brit Awards garners backlash from many: Details explored

According to a report by the Daily Mail dated March 10, 2025, Ofcom received over 800 complaints over the Brit Awards held on March 1, 2025, owing to Sabrina Carpenter's performance and Charli XCX's outfit at the event.

Charli sported a see-through black dress at the event, which garnered a lot of backlash. The singer won 'Artist of the Year' among other categories at the Brit Awards and addressed the negative comments concerning her dress during her acceptance speech. Charli XCX mentioned in her speech:

"I heard that ITV were complaining about my ni**les. I feel like we're in the era of 'free the ni**le' though, right? They put the clap track on, cool. Thanks for being on my side."

Charli has often been seen wearing distinctive fashion pieces. During an interview with ELLE Magazine in October 2023, she became the first cover star of 'Stories on Zalando,' a newly launched fashion platform.

At the time, the singer put forth her perspective on personal style and mentioned:

"I like to express the way I feel through my clothes, but also, it’s not that big of a deal. I am who I am, whether I’m wearing a floor-length dress on a red carpet or some skimpy, tiny skirt."

In addition to her Brit Awards ensemble, Charli XCX's style at the Paris Fashion Week also made it to the tabloids. The Speed Drive singer sported a shimmering black gown paired with a leather jacket while attending the Yves Saint Laurent show on March 11, 2025.

In other news, Charli bagged 5 Brit Awards at the 2025 event, wherein she won 'Best Album,' 'Artist of the Year,' 'Songwriter of the Year,' and 'Best Dance Act' for her album brat. Moreover, she also won 'Song of the Year' for her collaborative track with Billie Eilish called Guess.

