"She would nail this"— Fans react to rumors about Charli XCX being pegged for the White Witch role in Greta Gerwig's Narnia movie

Rumors have surfaced that British singer-songwriter Charli XCX is in talks to portray Jadis, the White Witch, in Greta Gerwig's upcoming adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix. The speculation, first reported by Deadline on March 6, has sparked online discussions, with fans debating whether the pop star-turned-actress would be a suitable choice for the role.

Ad

According to Deadline, Charli XCX is among the top contenders for a major role in Gerwig's highly anticipated adaptation. Talks have been ongoing, though no official deal has been confirmed. If cast, she could follow Tilda Swinton, who portrayed the White Witch in the 2005 film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. As speculation grew, fans shared mixed reactions online.

"WAIT I feel like she would nail this," one X (formerly Twitter user wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

"I can totally see Charli in that role. Hope it happens," another user commented.

"Charli as the White Witch? That's such a bold and exciting choice—can totally see her pulling it off!" another X user said .

Fans were divided over the potential casting of Charli XCX as the White Witch because some approved of the fresh take on the role, yet others protested that a more seasoned actor better fit the part.

Ad

"She doesn't have quite the essence I feel like the witch needs," another X user remarked.

"Love love love Charli, but that’s a horrible choice," another X user commented.

"Hire normal actress for this role. Not a singer," another X user wrote.

Charli XCX's expanding career and potential role as the White Witch in Narnia

Expand Tweet

Ad

Netflix declared their intention to develop Narnia projects in 2018 before welcoming Greta Gerwig as the director in 2020. Netflix will release the first Narnia film through IMAX theaters on November 26, 2026, and it will become available for streaming globally on December 25, 2026. The upcoming adaptation retains its story content primarily based on C.S. Lewis's original book publication.

Jadis the White Witch stands as a famous villain across the Narnia franchise. The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe first presented this character as a sorceress who understands complete control of Narnia through her everlasting winter rule.

Ad

Her character was later explored in The Magician's Nephew, which delved into her origins in Charn and her arrival in Narnia. With the upcoming adaptation, fans are eager to see how Gerwig reimagines this classic villain.

Charli XCX has recently expanded into acting, with upcoming roles in Cathy Yan's The Gallerist, Romain Gavras' Sacrifice, and Gregg Araki's I Want Your S*x. She also contributed Speed Drive to the Barbie soundtrack, directed by Gerwig, fueling speculation about whether her involvement in Narnia could include a musical component.

Ad

Netflix and Charli XCX have not confirmed the casting rumors. With filming set to begin in July 2025, more details about the production are expected in the coming months. Regardless of whether Charli XCX secures the role, Gerwig's adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia is one of Netflix’s most anticipated projects.

Following Greta Gerwig's success with Barbie, which became Warner Bros.' highest-grossing movie ever at $1.44 billion and won an Oscar for Billie Eilish and Finneas' song What Was I Made For?.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback