"Nicole's got good taste": Fans react to Nicole Kidman revealing her favorite track from Charli XCX's Brat at Met Gala 2025

Popular actress Nicole Kidman revealed her favorite song from Charli XCX's 2024 hit summer album, Brat. The actress shared her opinion while attending the Met Gala 2025 on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

In an interview with Vanity Fair during the 2025 Met Gala, Nicole Kidman was asked to name her favorite Charli XCX track from Brat. Kidman said:

"Apple. (laughs)"

Apple by Charli was released as the third single from her sixth studio album, Brat. Co-written by Charli, George Daniel, Linus Wiklund, and Noonie Bao, the song was dropped on August 2, 2024. It went on peak within the top ten in the United Kingdom. It also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Nicole Kidman's comment about Charli XCX's Brat went viral, with several pop culture handles like @PopCrave sharing the moment. It was followed by netizens penning down their reactions on the same.

Among them, X user @Vestoriin raved about Nicole Kidman's music taste.

"Nicole's got good taste, "Apple" is an underrated bop," wrote the user on X.

"Always exciting to hear what songs resonate with the stars!" wrote another.

"Nicole Kidman having brat taste?? queen behavior," claimed another user on X.

"Nicole has taste—“Apple” really is that addictive!" a fan declared.

A user claimed that Kidman's choice was unexpected, some praising her choice, calling it their favorite vibe.

"Nicole Kidman with a surprise pick—“Apple” from BRAT has her heart," wrote the netizen.

"Tidbit—Nicole Kidman naming “Apple” as her favorite song from BRAT definitely adds some celebrity buzz to the album," hailed another.

"Love that choice! "Apple" is such a vibe," another commented.

While many fans cheered Kidman's pick, others chimed in with their own favorites from Brat.

"Nice choice with Apple, Nicole, I'm more into Talk Talk though," wrote the fan.

"Thats interesting.... I guess its a good song lol/ Weird question to ask," inferred another on X.

Apple also became a staple in Charli XCX's setlist during her Sweat Tour (co-headlined by Troye Sivan) and the ongoing Brat Tour.

When Nicole Kidman responded to Charli XCX wearing t-shirt with the former's face

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image via Getty)

On Valentine's Day, i.e., February 14, 2025, Charli XCX shared two TikTok videos with a graphic t-shirt featuring Nicole Kidman's face. The t-shirt had three photos of the Academy Award-winning actress with the word "NICOLE" emblazoned across it.

In one clip, the 32-year-old songstress was singing Clairo's song Sofia and dancing around a bathroom. In the second TikTok clip, Charli spoke about playing alongside Clairo at the Laneway Festival in Australia. She also discussed her recent interest in creating an acoustic album after getting inspiration from Clairo's music.

The next day, Kidman posted a snapshot of Charli XCX wearing the t-shirt on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Looks like I need to get myself a #brat shirt now @charli_xcx."

Nicole Kidman and Charli XCX have supported each other in the industry for a long time. As per a report by People magazine, the Brat songstress has previously expressed admiration for several of Kidman's movies.

One of them includes the 1995 comedy-thriller called To Die For. In the film, protagonist Suzanne Stone is an struggling weather reporter who plans to kill her husband in order to become a famous news anchor.

The singer talked about To Die For during a June 2024 interview at New York City's Roxy Cinema. During the discourse, she shared her inspiration behind Brat album.

"All of these films in some way link to the world of BRAT. Whether it’s Suzanne Stone’s extreme desire for attention in To Die For or the story of rivalry and lust between musicians in The Velvet Goldmine... there are things in there that directly link to the energy of BRAT," she said.

Currently, Charli XCX is in the middle of her Brat Tour which started on November 27, 2024, in England's Manchester. It is slated to feature concerts in Brooklyn, Warsaw, Paris, London, Belfast, and other iconic cities before concluding on August 10, 2025, in Helsinki, Finland.

