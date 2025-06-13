Why did Trace Cyrus accuse Brenda Song of faking a pregnancy, abortion, and brain tumor?

Singer Trace Cyrus took to Instagram on June 11, 2025, to make several allegations about his ex-girlfriend, actress Brenda Song. Trace claimed that Song allegedly lied about being terminally ill, having a brain tumor, and faking being pregnant and having an abortion. The two were in an on-and-off relationship from 2010 to 2017 and were briefly engaged in 2011.

Cyrus uploaded an Instagram Story on Wednesday night sharing a clip of his comments accusing the actress of making up elaborate lies. Trace Cyrus made the accusations against Brenda Song as he seemingly defended himself after a netizen seemingly insulted him in the comments of one of his videos. The Instagram user wrote, "Ahh now we know why Brenda left. Good riddance."

"Yes, because she stole thousand[s] of dollars from me and faked multiple pregnancies & lied about being terminally ill to make my family and I think she had breast cancer and a brain tumor. It was all a lie," Trace said responding to the user's comment.

In a subsequent comment, the singer claimed that one of Song's alleged lies when they were still together was that she had an abortion. He accused her of allegedly faking a bloody scenario in the bathroom, prompting Cyrus and his mother to rush her to the hospital. However, he claimed, they learned that it was all fake.

Miley Cyrus' brother further addressed the commenter, saying that they reminded him of "another scenario" where someone did him "wrong for no reason."

"Thanks for reminding me of another scenario where I was a great loving person and someone did me wrong for no reason," he wrote.

Trace Cyrus also claimed that Brenda Song was humiliated after the alleged truth came out and Cyrus and his mother confronted her. He claimed that since then, Song hasn't shown her face in front of his family.

Trace Cyrus is fresh off ranting about his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for being "hungry for fame"

His publication allegation against Brenda Song isn't the first time Trace Cyrus blasted someone on social media this week. He called out his father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on June 10, 2025, alleging that his dad had skipped his grandmother's funeral for something trivial.

He wrote a message under his dad's picture and shared it on Instagram, stating that it was "pathetic" that Bill Ray was "so hungry for fame."

"He really flew to Italy for a fashion show but wouldn't come to LA for Mammie's funeral while he was still married to my mom," Trace wrote.

He also claimed that one of Billy Ray's daughters, although he didn't specify which daughter, had arranged for his flight for the funeral. It reportedly included a $60,000 private jet, which the country music star reportedly demanded. However, Trace claimed that his father still didn't attend the funeral even after the plane had already been paid for.

To his father, Trace Cyrus left a message, adding that he was "honestly embarrassed" that he "ever considered" Billy Ray Cyrus as his idol.

"You're the lamest man to ever walk planet Earth. Honestly embarrassed to ever have considered you my idol," he noted.

Trace Cyrus also made a promise in his message to his father, saying that he refuses to be like him, and called him a "washed up, delusional, evil person."

Trace Cyrus recently revealed on his Instagram that he's been sober for two years. However, in another video, he claimed that he smokes "nonstop" and that his diet mostly includes McDonald's, but that he looks good for his age despite all that.

