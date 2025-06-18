"The last thing we need is this" — Netizens react to Ozzy Osbourne selling his DNA via resealed cans he drank from in a new Liquid Death collab

Black Sabbath vocalist Ozzy Osbourne has recently collaborated with Liquid Death and introduced a limited edition iced tea cans. What caught netizens' attention about these cans was that they would contain traces of Osbourne's DNA. According to Billboard, the limited series had been named "Infinite Ozzy."

The outlet reported that the vocalist had consumed and crushed each of the ten cans of Liquid Death Iced Tea before they were sealed for the consumers. Each can would be coming in a lab-quality display container and include a hand signature by Ozzy Osbourne.

The release went live on liquiddeath.com/ozzy on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Each of these ten cans had been priced at $450. Meanwhile, netizens have flooded social media platforms reacting to this bizarre release by Osbourne and Liquid Death. One user (@livnerys) tweeted:

"The last thing we need is this…"

Another user wrote on X,

"Finally someone's selling dna i actually want to clone lol. Ozzy's genetic code probably tastes like bats and anarchy 😈."

"The male equivalent to Sydney Sweeney's bath water," claimed another one.

"Who tf would buy this," wondered a netizen.

A lot of other X users had posted similar responses on the platform. A user commented:

"The last thing pplz need is this👍."

"Ozzy's DNA? Lemme get a piece of that boomer blood," wrote another one.

For the unversed, Liquid Death is a canned water company with its headquarters in Los Angeles. The Independent reported that all ten cans with Osbourne's actual DNA had already been sold out.

Ozzy Osbourne shared updates about Black Sabbath's upcoming 'Back to the Beginning' Final Show

In separate news, on June 18, an update surfaced from Ozzy Osbourne's social media handles. The update confirmed that the upcoming 'Back to the Beginning' Final Show would be live-streamed.

The video showed comments of fans requesting the band to live-stream the show that will be held on July 5, 2025. According to Billboard, Osbourne had confirmed that he would be present at the final show by Black Sabbath in Birmingham with the original members: guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward.

Several other bands will also feature, along with Ozzy Osbourne and others, in Birmingham. The list included Metallica, Mastodon, Anthrax, Pantera, Alice in Chains, Gojira, and Slayer, to name a few.

The ticket to the livestream had been priced at $29.99. This would give the audience to experience the entire show that will begin at 10 am ET on July 5. Options of VOD replay access to rewatch the concert will also be made available once it is over that day. The replay access will be valid till 10 am ET on July 7.

The performance will reportedly be held at 5-3 Villa Park in Birmingham, England, and is considered to be the first one for Osbourne since 2018.

As for the latest collaboration between Ozzy Osbourne and Liquid Death, this wasn't the first time for the same. Back in June 2024, Osbourne collaborated on a product known as the Death Dust, an electrolyte mix drink that came in multiple flavors.

