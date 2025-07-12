Did Ozzy Osbourne pass away? Switzerland pact claim explored as daughter, Kelly issues statement on viral claim

Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, recently performed his final show on July 5, 2025, which featured a Black Sabbath reunion and the presence of rock legends Metallica, Steven Tyler, and Guns N' Roses, among others.

However, it was shortly after his final concert that TikTok videos claiming that Ozzy Osbourne was headed to Switzerland with his wife, Sharon, started making rounds, reigniting talks about their long-standing assisted suicide pact.

For the unversed, Ozzy Osbourne's wife first addressed the Switzerland pact in 2007 during an interview with The Mirror, wherein she mentioned:

“Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100 percent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it - we'd be off. We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes and they've all agreed to go with it.”

The emergence of such statements from the past also gave rise to rumors suggesting that the heavy metal star had already passed away. However, Osbourne's daughter Kelly quickly dismissed the rumors via her Instagram Stories on July 11, 2025.

"So, there's this video going around on social media, and it's supposed to be my dad, but it's AI. And it has a voice like my dad's David Attenborough or something. And it starts out saying, 'I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die,'" Kelly said.

After questioning what was wrong with people who were making such videos, Kelly Osbourne shared an update on her father's health, clarifying:

"He's not dying. Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?"

Moreover, there is no evidence suggesting that Ozzy and Sharon left for Switzerland or credible media portals confirming the Black Sabbath member's demise through an assisted suicide pact.

Hence, the viral claims suggesting Ozzy Osbourne is dead are false, and the heavy metal legend is alive, as confirmed by his daughter.

"That was bulls*it my mum said to get attention": Ozzy Osbourne's daughter sets the record straight on her parents' Switzerland pact

Sharon Osbourne's 2007 interview with The Mirror wasn't the only time she addressed the Switzerland pact with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. Sharon had also mentioned the same in her 2007 memoir, Survivor: My Story - The Next Chapter, where she shared that the couple would go to physician-assisted suicide organization Dignitas in Switzerland if either she or Ozzy suffered from dementia.

Moreover, during an appearance on The Osbournes podcast featuring the entire Osbourne family, including their children Kelly and Jack, Sharon Osbourne was asked if assisted suicide or the Switzerland plan was still on the table.

Responding to the same, the Black Sabbath member's wife had said:

"Do you think that we’re gonna suffer? I don’t want it to actually hurt, as well. Mental suffering is enough pain without physical. So if you’ve got mental and physical, see ya."

At that point, Kelly Osbourne intervened and asked Sharon what if they could survive, and she replied:

“Yeah, what if you survived and you can’t wipe your own a**, you’re pissing everywhere, sh*tting, can’t eat.”

Additionally, Ozzy Osbourne also commented on the pact during a 2014 interview with The Mirror, stating:

“If I can’t live my life the way I’m living it now – and I don’t mean financially – then that’s it...[Switzerland]. If I can’t get up and go to the bathroom myself and I’ve got tubes up my a** and an enema in my throat, then I’ve said to Sharon, ‘Just turn the machine off.’”

While the Osbournes haven't spoken about this plan recently, Kelly Osbourne was quick to express her discontent over the viral claims. In her recent Instagram Story, Kelly mentioned:

"Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact. That was bulls**t my mum said to get attention one time. And my dad’s not dying. Stop."

Kelly Osbourne also expressed her anger and stated that she was ready to fight anyone furthering claims of her father's demise or assisted suicide pact.

In other news, Ozzy Osbourne, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2020, recently announced his final memoir, titled Last Rites, scheduled for release in October 2025.

