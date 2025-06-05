A-ha band members list and history explored in wake of frontman Morten Harket's Parkinson's diagnosis

Singer Morten Harket is battling Parkinson’s disease, as revealed through a statement on his band A-ha’s official website. The statement featured an interview with Morten on June 4, 2025, where he opened up on his diagnosis, saying that he is trying to work normally and that it is not easy to adjust everything by managing the side effects and taking medications.

Ad

The interview was posted by biographer Jan Omdahl, where Morten Harket referred to his health problem by saying:

“I’ve got no problem accepting the diagnosis. With time, I’ve taken to heart my 94-year-old father’s attitude to the way the organism gradually surrenders: I use whatever works.”

Jan wrote on the website that Harket opted to keep his condition private due to the consequences that could have emerged if he made a public announcement of his Parkinson’s disease. The statement mentioned that his condition had improved a little bit following a brain surgery at the Mayo Clinic in the US.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morten Harket stated that he is in a state where he cannot sing and lacks “full technical control.” He said that he could not express himself by singing and opened up about what is expected to happen right now, considering that everyone knows about his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“I’m going to get so many messages about what to do and how to deal with it. Lots of suggestions for cures and whatnot, all from well-meaning people. I know there are many opinions and alternative theories, but I need to listen to the professionals I have available to me, who are taking care of this with me and for me, and who keep a close eye on developments in many areas of research taking place today.”

Ad

According to A-ha’s biography on last.fm, the group has been active since 1982, and their first single, Take on Me, turned out to be a commercial success. Apart from Harket, other members include Paul Waaktaar-Savoy and Magne Furuholmen.

A-Ha has released multiple albums and singles: Band members and other details

The self-titled official website of A-Ha states that the band’s journey began in 1982, when Magne Furuholmen and Pal Waaktaar-Savoy arrived in London, aiming to establish themselves in the music industry. The duo met Morten Harket a few months later and started recording some demos.

Ad

The trio continued to meet each other for some time, and they soon began searching for a studio to record their demos. The search ended with Rendezvous, where A-ha continued recording for a year. Their work was also witnessed by record labels at one point, following which they signed a deal with Warner Bros.

The group slowly began preparing singles for their first album, which was released in 1985, titled Hunting High and Low. The original lineup, featuring Pal, Magne, and Morten, has remained unchanged over the years.

Ad

Ad

However, the group has been accompanied by multiple touring musicians simultaneously. The current list includes names like Karol-Oluf Wennerberg, Erik Ljunggren, Even Ormestad, and Kjetil Bjerkestrand. A few touring members were associated with the band for a long time, and others played for a brief period.

Among those who played with A-ha are Lindsay Elliott, Gina Schock, Anneli Drecker, May Kristin Kaspersen, Johnny Sjo, Lars Hontveth, Morten Qvenlid, Madeleine Ossum, Emilie Heldal Lidsheim, Tove Margrethe Erikstad.

Ad

Ad

Many other artists continued appearing with the band. The list features names such as Mike Sturgis, Leif Karsten Johansen, Dag Kolsrud, Ian Wherry, Randy Hope-Taylor, Rafael Gayol, Matthew Letley, Per Hillestad, Jorun Bogeberg, Sigurd Kohn, Oivind Madsen, Sven Lindvall, Per Lindvall, and Christer Karlsson.

The majority of A-ha’s albums have managed to remain at the top of the charts. The group collaborated with record label Warner Bros., and their most recent album, True North, was released in 2022. The group is also known for their singles, such as Train of Thought, Cry Wolf, Stay on These Roads, Move to Memphis, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More