What is the age difference between Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson? Relationship explored as couple get engaged

Singer Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson got engaged on July 5, 2025, during Kelly's father Ozzy Osbourne's performance with Black Sabbath in England. Kelly and Sid, who have a seven-year age gap, reportedly began dating three years before they got engaged and had been friends for a long time.

Kelly posted a video of the proposal on her official Instagram on July 6, 2025, sharing with her fans the complete proposal. The clip was seemingly captured backstage, and apart from Kelly and Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne was also spotted alongside a lot of other people.

The video shows Sid Wilson taking a box out of his pocket and approaching Kelly by telling her that he loves her more than anything in this world.

Sid continued to express his feelings to Kelly before asking her to marry him.

“Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Sid eventually went on his knees as he opened the box, with Kelly Osbourne giving a surprised reaction as she said "yes" by nodding her head. Sid then put the ring on Kelly’s finger, following which the duo hugged each other, and everyone present at the spot started cheering for them.

As mentioned earlier, Kelly (40) and Sid (48) have an age gap of seven years. Additionally, Kelly has also addressed the age difference when she appeared for an interview on The Osbournes Podcast in March 2024.

“I think we only ever saw each other as kids. We were just friends, because there was a seven-year age difference and back then, that was a huge, huge gap. I was 13 years old, and he was in his early 20s”, Kelly said.

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson: Relationship and other details explained

In 1999, Sid Wilson was on a tour with a music festival established by Kelly’s parents, titled Ozzfest. Kelly and Sid formed a close friendship when they met each other at the same event.

An insider for People magazine confirmed in January 2022 that the pair was happy, considering that they have been friends for so long. The source’s report arrived a few days after Kelly Osbourne posted a few pictures on Instagram on Sid Wilson’s 45th birthday.

A month after People magazine revealed that they were dating, the couple appeared in Los Angeles for a family gathering. They also went to Kelly’s niece, Minnie's, birthday party, and Kelly shared two photos from the occasion.

Kelly Osbourne later posted a few pictures featuring her with Sid Wilson on Valentine’s Day in 2022. The same year, she announced on Instagram that she was expecting a child, as she shared two photos on Instagram, displaying an ultrasound to the camera.

Kelly and Sid had a son named Sidney, and Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne, shared the news when she appeared on The Talk a year later. Sharon disclosed the name of the child, adding that Kelly will never let a picture of Sidney go viral on any platform.

Kelly later claimed in an episode of The Osbournes Podcast in February 2024 that she and Sid had a dispute while choosing a name for their child.

“I wanted our son to have both of our last names, and he wouldn’t let me. We had a huge fight. I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn’t wanna do and I can never ever forgive him for that, but we can move on.”

Apart from her musical career, Kelly Osbourne is known for her appearances on shows such as Dancing with the Stars and Australia’s Got Talent. On the other hand, Sid Wilson has been associated with the heavy metal band Slipknot since 1998.

