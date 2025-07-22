Ozzy Osbourne's health issues explored as Black Sabbath singer dies at 76 

Legendary Black Sabbath rock singer Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76. He breathed his last on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, as confirmed by his family in a statement to The Sun.In the statement, Ozzy Osbourne's family did not mention any clear cause of death. The rockstar was suffering from multiple health problems ahead of his death. The statement read:&quot;It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis.&quot;Osbourne's last performance was at a farewell concert earlier in July. In the recent years before his death, the rock singer suffered from major health concerns, including Parkinson's disease. He also had several neck injuries that required him to undergo surgeries over the years.From Parkinson's disease to biking accident: Ozzy Osbourne's health concerns exploredOzzy Osbourne (Image via Getty)In an interview on Good Morning America in January 2020, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he had been suffering from Parkinson's disease for the last 15 years. The rockstar had kept his diagnosis a secret for all these years.Moreover, Osbourne suffered from major neck injuries during a 2003 quad biking accident. The singer announced in May 2022 that he would be undergoing surgery to fix his neck injuries. The Prince of Darkness, in an interview with Classic Rock in September 2022, explained:&quot;I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck. I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.&quot;His wife, Sharon Osbourne, also spoke of the surgery at that time and said in the British show, The Talk:&quot;He has a major operation on Monday, and I have to be there. It’s really going to determine the rest of his life.&quot;Apart from his surgeries, Osbourne had also suffered from COVID-19 in April 2022, as revealed by his wife, Sharon. After undergoing surgery for his neck issues, Ozzy Osbourne spoke on Good Morning America in September 2022 about his condition. The rockstar said he had &quot;improved quite considerably&quot; since the procedure. He added that he could &quot;hold [his] head up&quot; as he previously had to hunch over.Osbourne's wife also elaborated on his recovery, claiming the metal plates worked well for the Black Sabbath frontman's treatment. She said:“These metal plates were working their way out. The debris was rubbing on his spinal cord. He would literally be crying in pain some days.”Ozzy Osbourne has also credited his wife for being able to survive such major medical hurdles over the years. In an interview with The Observer, the rockstar said he would be &quot;f*cking gone&quot; without Sharon Osbourne, although they keep having &quot;a little row now and then.&quot;Apart from his 2003 neck injuries, Osbourne had also sustained a back injury in 2019. Speaking of his recovery, the rockstar opened up about his struggles with &quot;mobility&quot; in the aforementioned interview, but credited his family for always being by his side.Despite his recurring health issues, Ozzy Osbourne returned to the stage in September 2022 and performed at the NFL halftime show. However, in February 2023, the Prince of Darkness retired from touring due to his health concerns. He wrote in an official announcement:&quot;Never would have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.&quot;In November 2023, Osbourne officially retired from touring, claiming he had only around 10 years left in his life. The Black Sabbath singer reunited with his band members for a farewell concert earlier this month, days before he breathed his last.Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon, and their children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. He also had two other children from his previous marriage, Jessica and Louis.