“You are the future”: Drake sends special video message to students at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University

Drake made a surprise appearance during the closing ceremony of Kai Cenat's "Streamer University" on Sunday, May 25, 2025. For the unversed, Streamer University is a crash course in content creation headed by the Twitch star. The program involves a weekend-long event at a real-life college campus where content creators can learn from veterans in the industry.

May 25 marks the closing ceremony of Streamer University at the University of Akron. To mark the momentous occasion, Drake appeared in a recorded video to deliver his message to the students, saying:

"You all have the capability to take things further than any of us ever imagined. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: you are the future."

He also said that despite reality TV being a shunned profession, he believed that the students who attended Streamer University and those watching "are the next shift in media." The Toronto rapper also told the student to seize the opportunity that viewers are tuning in to their channels to find relatability, joy, and an escape from their lives.

Drake also shared high praise for Kai Cenat for putting together the streamer school. He said that organizing the "incredible academia event" and gathering content creators in one place "has never been done before." He called it an "extraordinary feat" for Kai Cenat to have been able to pull the event off.

Drake and Kai Cenat are collaborating on the rapper's Somebody Loves Me music video

While Drake's surprise appearance in Kai Cenat's Streamer University closing ceremony appeared random, it wasn't as random as anyone would think. For the uninitiated, the Toronto rapper and the Twitch streamer are teaming up to create the music video for Somebody Loves Me.

It's the 16th track in the 21-track collaborative album between him and PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, that was released on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2025. The duo has recently closed the call for people to share their best ideas for the music video and become co-directors.

On May 17, Kai Cenat revealed in his livestream about teaming up with Drake and also shared the competition with his followers. He called for anyone to submit their video treatments for the Somebody Loves Me music video. 20 submissions will be chosen, and they will be awarded $15,000 to bring their concepts to life.

This means that they will be able to create a 30-second to 1-minute segment of the final music video. The submission cut-off was scheduled for May 24.

In separate news, Drake recently announced the return of OVO Fest. In another surprise appearance, the Toronto rapper joined Central Cee in his concert in Toronto on Saturday, May 24, at History. While congratulating the British rapper, he addressed the crowd, saying:

"I'll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year."

He also teased Central Cee being part of the upcoming star-studded hometown event that Drake has been hosting since 2022.

According to Kai Cenat's Streamer University website, they are currently accepting applications. Streamers of all backgrounds can enroll and get the chance to showcase their talent and learn from established content creators.

