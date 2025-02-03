“Beans on toast getting to that man’s head”- Internet slams Central Cee’s claims of popularizing Nike Techs in the United States

Social media users are going bizarre over Central Cee’s claims of popularizing Nike Techs in the United States of America. It all started after a video started floating on the internet, where Central Cee can be seen taking all the credit behind the popularity of the jacket. In the viral video, Cee says:

“I’m humble innit. At the same time, I like to think that man put a lot of men onto the Nike Tech thing. You see their influence even now in America and that now people are rocking the techs like they’re us. It’s perfect timing as well really.”

The video was initially shared by an X user, @WebCulture, on January 29, 2025. However, it is not known when and why it was shot. As soon as the video and the rapper's claims of popularizing Nike Techs went viral on social media, several netizens began pouring their views on the matter.

As an X user, @SayCheeseDGTL shared the news on the platform, and another user responded and said:

“Them beans on toast getting to that man’s head."

X users comment on rapper's take on popularising Nike Techs: More details and reactions explored. (Image via X/@SimplyJustKing)

Furthermore, others also slammed the rapper and wrote:

“You bout ten years late buddy,” wrote one X user.

“New York definitely started the tech wave,” added one more.

“NOOOO… Why do this to yourself,” exclaimed another.

Several others also refuted the claims of the rapper and wrote:

“I had a tech in HS. 2012.…” commented one social media user on the post.

“Like we who??? Nahh Boy wasn’t even a factor when we was wearing those.. He’s trippin for that one,” commented one more.

“Not even a huge youngboy fan but i can remember him doing it wayyy before,” stated another.

Central Cee is now bracing for his “Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour” which is to begin on April 1, this year

While Central Cee is known for his music and fashion statements, it is worth noting that the rapper’s fans can now hear him live in his upcoming tour, Can’t Rush Greatness. The concert commences on April 1, 2025, and the tour is in support of his studio album of the same name, which was released on January 24, 2025.

The tour will start from Oslo, Norway on April 1, this year, and conclude in Perth, Australia on July 2, 2025. Throughout the months, Cee will travel to multiple cities and countries, including Denmark, Norway, Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, England, Ireland, Scotland, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia.

Regarding the rapper's recently released album, Central Cee has collaborated with several artists, including Young Miko, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Skepta, and even Lil Baby. The album has several tracks, namely, No Introduction, 5 Star, St. Patrick’s, Gata, Top Freestyle, Now We’re Strangers, Truth in the Lies, Gen Z Luv, Walk in Wardrobe, Must Be, and many more.

While social media users continue to pour in their thoughts about Central Cee taking the credit for popularising Nike Tech, the rapper has remained silent and has not responded to the reactions of the masses.

