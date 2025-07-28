Drake cancels Manchester concert due to “travel logistics,” reschedules it for August

Drake cancelled his concert in Manchester at the last minute, rescheduling it for a later date. The show was scheduled on Monday night, July 28, 2025, and he was due to perform in front of thousands at the Co-Op Live Arena. However, on Sunday, news came out that the show had been cancelled due to &quot;travel logistics.&quot;In a statement posted on their website, the Arena explained that travel disruptions are the reason the concert will no longer take place. &quot;Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow's performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled,&quot; the statement said.The news comes after Drake's back-to-back performance in the city on Friday and Saturday as part of his $ome $pecial $ongs 4 UK tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR. The Monday gig would have been his third show in Manchester, which would be followed by his fourth and last performance in the city the following Monday, August 4. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFortunately for fans, while the July 28 concert was cancelled, it has been rescheduled to a later date. According to the statement from the Co-Op Live website, the show will resume on August 5.&quot;The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and it's set to be an unforgettable night,&quot; it clarified.Organizers said that all tickets purchased for the July 28 show will remain valid for the new date.Drake recently released his new single with Central CeeBefore his concerts in Manchester, Drake performed for three nights at the Utility Arena in Birmingham as part of the UK leg of his world tour. Also ahead of the Manchester shows, the Canadian rapper released his newest single with the UK rapper, Central Cee.He dropped the new track, titled Which One, on Thursday night, July 24, 2025. It came a day after his third and last Birmingham show, and during the second episode of his new Iceman livestream series. Which One played while the Toronto and UK rappers watched a woman dance in an empty swimming pool. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAhead of the release, Drake previewed the new single during the show at the Wireless Festival in London on July 12. According to Complex, there is footage captured from the concert showing the rapper jamming out onstage as a cut of the single played through the speakers. He also brought the UK rapper onstage during the performance, telling the crowd:&quot;I'm so proud of this guy. He's going around the world, killing it, shutting down every show, record after record. Nobody can out-rap London rappers. This is the best, this is the highest level.&quot;Which One is Drake's second collaboration with Central Cee, coming after One the Radar Freestyle, which was released in 2023. The Which One drop also came after the Toronto rapper released his first single for his long-awaited Iceman album. He released What Did I Miss? on July 5, 2025, which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No.2, next to Alex Warren's Ordinary.Drake's new single with Central Cee, Which One, is now out on music streaming platforms.