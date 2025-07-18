Alex Warren teams up with Chipotle to debut You’ll Be Alright, Kid at 4,000 locations globally

YouTuber Alex Warren teamed up with Chipotle for the release of his upcoming album, You'll Be Alright, Kid. Warren shared an Instagram video earlier this week, giving fans a teaser of the event set to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025. The event will take place one day before You'll Be Alright, Kid will be played in Chipotle stores across the world.

In the video, Warren said that Chipotle will host the "biggest listening party in the world" for his new album. The release will be a first-of-its-kind listening party held on Thursday from 5 pm to 8 pm local time across 4000 Chipotle restaurants in the US, Canada, the UK, and France. Participating locations will play Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid on loop for three hours straight.

In a statement to Street Insider, Warren discussed his partnership with Chipotle, saying that like them, he also prefers "to set trends, not follow them."

"Teaming up with Chipotle to help introduce my album to the world will allow my fans to meet up with each other and have a first listen while enjoying one of my go-to meals," the singer added.

Street Insider quoted a press release given by Chipotle that said that Warren will be the first artist to premiere an album at around 4,000 Chipotle locations worldwide. Additionally, fans ordering the new Alex Warren Bowl on the restaurant's app on Thursday between 5 and 8 pm local time will have a chance of winning an autographed vinyl of his new album.

Alex Warren's Ordinary hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

TikTok sensation-turned-singer-songwriter Alex Warren nabbed the No.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit single, Ordinary, his first top 10 hit. Billboard reported that the song has been on the charts for 22 weeks since its release in February 2025, and at the top spot for the past six weeks.

He blocked Drake's What Did I Miss?, which debuted on the Hot 100 at No.2, something that the Canadian rapper took notice of. Drake shared an Instagram story on July 14, 2025, featuring the Billboard chart showing his new song at the No.2 spot after Ordinary.

"Suppressor on the 1 spot," he wrote on the story.

Drizzy vowed to take the Hot 100 top spot soon, "one song or another," prompting Alex Warren to respond with an Instagram Story where he danced to the rapper's Nokia. With that said, Drake's What Did I Miss? isn't the only song that failed to dethrone Ordinary.

While Sabrina Carpenter's Manchild was able to take the No.1 spot on the Hot 100 for a week in late June, it was only temporary as Ordinary returned to the top and stayed there since. Warren also broke the record for the US artist with the longest-running UK No.1 single in the first week of June.

It came after Ordinary stayed on the top spot of the Official Singles Chart in the UK for 12 consecutive weeks, trumping Slim Whitman's 11 weeks in 1955. Ordinary also takes the record for being the longest-running Official No.1 single in the 2020s. Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits held the record before.

Alex Warren's new album, You'll Be Alright, Kid, will debut on music streaming platforms on Friday, July 18, 2025.

