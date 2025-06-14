Has JoJo Siwa been canceled by Columbia Records? Perez Hilton reacts to her "brutal career challenge" amid romance with Chris Hughes

Reports are circulating that JoJo Siwa has been dropped by music giant Columbia Records amid her new romance with Chris Hughes. According to the Daily Mail, the Dancing with the Stars alum, who signed a deal with Columbia Records in 2024, released her single "Karma" and the EP Guilty Pleasure with the record label.

However, the report suggested that her name is no longer on the label's website. Although reports are coming about Columbia Records dropping her, neither Siwa nor the label has confirmed it officially.

The report stated that a source shared with the outlet that the label has canceled her, suggesting it is the reason why she released her latest track, Bulletproof, solo. Pop news commentator Perez Hilton has now commented on it in his latest blog. On June 14, Hilton shared his June 11 blog post on X in which he commented on Siwa's career, citing a Daily Mail report.

"JoJo Siwa might be on a high amid her romance with Chris Hughes, but she’s also battling a brutal career challenge! According to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, the Nickelodeon alum’s music career has hit a rough patch — she’s been dropped by her label, Columbia Records! Oof," Hilton wrote in his blog.

Hilton further wrote:

"Karma, of course, became a viral sensation — though not exactly for all the best reasons. There were certainly a lot of mixed views on the song and the accompanying music video. And yet, even hate drives up streams! But clearly, Columbia just didn’t see the vision anymore! Hmm…"

More about JoJo Siwa's newfound romance with Chris Hughes

In an exclusive to Capital on June 2, 2025, JoJo Siwa confirmed that she is in a romantic relationship with Chris Hughes, whom she met on Celebrity Big Brother. In another interview with the Guardian published on the same day, JoJo was asked if her relationship with Hughes is still platonic. To which JoJo replied:

"It’s not platonic any more, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him, and he’s the same way."

This recent revelation came as a shock for many, as Siwa identified herself as a lesbian before that. However, in a recent interview with E! News, published on June 14, JoJo Siwa gave more clarity on her sexual identity. She told the publication that she identified now as queer, which is a much broader term.

“I think queer is an umbrella of, ‘Look, I'm just me.’ And I think the most beautiful thing about the LGBTQIA community is love is love. And that goes both ways,” Siwa said in the interview.

In the interview, she further talked about her relationship with Chris and said:

“What I realized with Christopher is I never have second guessed my feelings for him. Therefore, I've never second guessed my happiness, I've never second guessed what I'm feeling. And I think that's the most beautiful thing.”

Before entering a relationship with Chris, JoJo Siwa was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, which ended at the afterparty of Celebrity Big Brother in April of this year.

According to a Billboard report, amid people talking about JoJo Siwa's sexuality, Miley Cyrus can be heard in a video played during the WorldPride in Washington jokingly saying that she would "bring her [JoJo] back out [from the closet]."

The report further stated that JoJo responded to Cyrus's comment through an Instagram post. In the caption, she described her feelings and said that she believed Miley's comment, whom she sees as her idol, was a "joke." However, she added that it was "not a very good one."

According to Mirror, although Columbia Records reportedly removed JoJo Siwa from their roster, her tour shows are still scheduled for later this month, and her new love, Chris Hughes, may be spotted in the crowd.

