Who is Chris Hughes? Perez Hilton claims Celebrity Big Brother UK alum is "using" Jojo Siwa

American blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton recently claimed that Celebrity Big Brother UK alum Chris Hughes is allegedly "using" singer Jojo Siwa. In a YouTube video, which was uploaded on April 28, claiming the same, he said:

“Jojo Siwa turned 21 last month Chris is 32 they're having fun and he's using her. He is using Jojo… Jojo is way more famous than him…”

The caption of the video read:

“JoJo Siwa Spotted Out With Chris Hughes After She Dumped Her Girlfriend!”

In the video, Hilton referred to the fact that JoJo Siwa recently revealed her plans to have a child and shared details about her bond with Chris Hughes. According to the Mirror's April 28 story, Jojo Siwa stated that she and Chris are just friends with a "soulmate bond" during the Celebrity Big Brother house on April 25.

Christopher Hughes, or Chris Hughes, is a sports presenter and television personality from England. After participating in season 3 of the ITV2 reality show Love Island in 2017, he briefly started a musical career with co-star Kem Cetinay as part of the duet Chris & Kem.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes address their relationship status on Celebrity Big Brother UK

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have allegedly disclosed their relationship status during Friday's Celebrity Big Brother UK show. After JoJo's split with Kath Ebbs, Siwa was asked whether their relationship had progressed beyond a platonic one.

According to the same-day article from E! News, JoJo stated during her appearance on ITV's This Morning on April 28:

“It is platonic. We have a lot of fun together. Life is life. I don't know any future of anything. But I'm really grateful for our dynamic that we have and our bond that we have. And whatever life does, life will do.”

Following Jojo Siwa's comment, Chris Hughes stated that it's challenging to describe their relationship. He further added:

“It's just a really strong bond between two people, which is just a strong friendship. And I think you can have like a soulmate friendship. And to me it's like that energy of where it's not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends. But you know it's still a friendship, and it's just nice.”

Chris Hughes was born on December 22, 1992, in Gloucestershire to Paul Hughes, a farmer, and Valerie Hughes. He has four half-brothers and one brother, Ben Hughes. To raise awareness about cancer, Hughes performed a live testicular examination on This Morning in January 2019.

Additionally, he revealed that since he was 14, he had undergone multiple testicular surgeries after discovering a varicocele. He started dating Jesy Nelson, a former member of Little Mix, in January 2019. However, in April 2020, the pair called it quits.

Hughes also made the headlines when he got into a fight with a photographer. This incident occurred outside the InterContinental Hotel close to the O2 on January 28, 2020, a few hours after attending the National Television Awards.

Chris Hughes was revealed as one of the competitors for season 3 of the ITV2 reality show Love Island in 2017. He advanced to the finals and came in third. Following this, Hughes was then signed by Impact Models.

With his rise to fame, he made 13 appearances for the Gloucestershire-based Bourton Rovers F.C. football team. Additionally, he played for his hometown cricket team, Bourton Vale CC, and the celebrity Tailenders cricket team against a Test Match Special XI. He also served as an ambassador for golf apparel.

Furthermore, Hughes served as a brand ambassador for the nonprofit Campaign Against Living Miserably. This partnership helped him launch his own line of bottled water, L'Eau de Chris, through Topman.

In addition to his modelling, Hughes enjoyed success with his single Little Bit Leave It from Chris & Kem, which peaked at number 15 on the UK Singles Chart. He also co-starred with Olivia Attwood, his then-girlfriend, in the reality series Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On in 2018.

The same year, he then joined You Vs. Chris & Kem, a game program and released his first book, My Life Story: You Bantering Me. He was further appointed as Coral's Champions Club brand ambassador that year. He starred in the Me, My Brother and Our Balls documentary on BBC Three in 2019.

Hughes has been providing live horse racing coverage with ITV Racing since 2019, and has hosted BBC Sport's coverage of the Hundred cricket competition since 2021.

In August 2021, Hughes revealed his relationship with professional golfer Annabel Dimmock; however, it ended in June 2022.

Hughes' participation in Don't Look Down in support of Stand Up to Cancer (UK) was announced by Channel 4 in September 2023. He also joined season 24 of Celebrity Big Brother in April 2025 as a housemate.

JoJo Siwa is currently focusing on her music career. She has announced her first major tour in three years, titled JoJo Siwa Live. The tour will kick off on July 10, 2025, in Houston, Texas, and will include stops in cities like Dallas, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles.

