"It's not platonic any more": JoJo Siwa confirms romance with Chris Hughes just days after denying dating rumors

JoJo Siwa has confirmed dating rumors with fellow former Celebrity Big Brother UK alum, Chris Hughes, after weeks of speculation. This comes just days after the Dance Moms star stifled the growing speculations in an episode of ITV's Lorraine (dated May 26, 2025).

When asked whether she was with her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa provided a one-word reply, saying:

"No."

Now, in an interview with the UK newspaper, The Guardian (dated June 2, 2025), Siwa went public with her relationship.

When asked about whether their dynamic was "platonic or romantic," the 22-year-old was "smiling from ear to ear."

“It’s not platonic anymore, and it’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way,” she mustered after "a full 20 seconds."

Their comment comes after Chris Hughes recently shared photos with Siwa's parents, Tom and Jessalynn. On June 1, he also took to Snapchat to post an intimate snap of the two kissing in bed. The 32-year-old captioned it as:

“Sleeepinnn beauty.”

In her interview with The Guardian, JoJo Siwa also shut down claims stating that her romance with Hughes is a "PR stunt."

“Clearly, you’ve never been around us. I won’t ever speak for him, but for me personally, the happiness in my life just radiates off of me right now. Literally yesterday, I was massaging my cheeks; I’ve never [before] been in pain from smiling so much,” she said, reflecting on how happy she had been since meeting the reality TV star.

Emphasizing further her emotional intimacy with Chris Hughes, she added:

“You know when you’re alone, how you feel? You are your true, raw self. I’ve obviously felt like that before, but never around one single person.”

Prior to Chris Hughes, JoJo Siwa was in a relationship with Australian actor Kath Ebbs, who identified as non-binary. However, they wrapped up their romance shortly after the conclusion of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

When JoJo Siwa claimed Chris Hughes was not responsible for her breakup with Kath Ebbs

On Wednesday, April 30, JoJo Siwa opened up about her breakup with Australian actor Kath Ebbs in an episode of The Viall Files.

The 22-year-old dissected the timeline of her split while shutting down rumors of it being related to her bond with Chris Hughes.

“There’s so many reasons why my breakup happened. Christopher is not one of them. I actually told this to Kath, like, ‘Maybe it would be easier if he was!’ But he is not one of them, so if you’re going to share the story, share the story… Don’t paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him because I did not… I would not, and I have not,” she clarified.

The Dance Moms alum recalled having second thoughts about the relationship soon after she entered the Big Brother house in April. Elaborating further, she opened up about being unhappy the day she saw a group photo of her and her family at Disney World.

She added that the moment "put a lot of things into perspective" for her.

Things between Siwa and Ebbs officially fell apart at the wrap-up party of the Big Brother house.

The Australian actor, who goes by they/them pronouns, had allegedly told the crew that they didn't want to attend the party. However, they showed up at the last hour.

During her interview, Siwa recounted telling Ebbs that the party would run till late at night. Therefore, she suggested having a deeper conversation with the next day.

“All of a sudden we’re at the wrap party for Big Brother. I’m getting cussed out. I understand where they’re angry and where they’re coming at me, but I also keep reiterating like, ‘I’m not in a place to talk," she continued.

The Karma songstress continued:

"By the 16th time somebody asks you, ‘Are you happy? Do you want to end things?’ You’re going to just spew your guts and I was honest and I said, ‘If you ask me tomorrow, I don’t know my answer. if you ask me right now, my answer is yes.’ And then that obviously was taken as yes, and it was a yes.”

Siwa's statements came shortly after Kath Ebbs opened up about their side of the story in a viral TikTok video shared on April 26.

They accused JoJo Siwa of "emotional cheating" and claimed they "were dumped at the afterparty" with Chris Hughes in the adjoining room.

“In terms of Mr. Christopher, I don't know. I have opinions, [but] I'm not gonna say them now. In terms of their relationship, that's their journey, enjoy,” they added.

What was Kath Ebbs' response to JoJo Siwa's claims on The Viall Files?

Kath Ebbs also provided their two cents on JoJo Siwa's statement on The Viall Files. In a statement to PEOPLE magazine, they described Siwa's claims of what happened at the party as "untrue allegations," adding:

The public has only heard one side of the story. Attacks on my character are not something I take lightly, especially from someone I cared for deeply and shared a committed relationship with.”

They revealed that JoJo Siwa had asked them not to go public with their breakup story. However, the Australian actor also acknowledged understanding that Siwa would publicly speak about their breakup to protect herself and Hughes.

Finally, they implored their ex to not "lead to the false narrative that's already out there."

