"Something that was like crossing so many boundaries for me": JoJo Siwa's ex, Kath Ebbs weighs in on breakup and former's equation with Chris Hughes

Kath Ebbs, who was in a relationship with JoJo Siwa, recently opened up about their separation during an interview on her podcast, Conversations with Kath, on May 15, 2025. In the podcast episode, co-hosted by Zoe Terakes, Ebbs addressed JoJo’s friendship and connection with Chris Hughes.

Kath Ebbs is a popular blogger and personal trainer, known as the owner of The Smoothie Bowl Shack, which offers a huge collection of healthy food options. They also have a short film in their credits, Hellion, released in 2016.

A report by The New York Post published on May 16, 2025, claimed that Ebbs and JoJo Siwa might have separated last month due to the latter’s friendship with Chris Hughes. Ebbs stated that they and JoJo were not prepared to attend a wrap party of Celebrity Big Brother UK after the separation. Notably, Siwa participated in the latest season, which aired this year.

Hughes was also featured in the reality TV series. Ebbs claimed in the podcast that although JoJo and Chris were close friends, the interactions between the duo looked completely different. They further stated:

“I never looked at these two and thought, ‘They’re gonna run away into the sun together.’ I did think this is some sort of like strange platonic thing that had gone too far in my opinion, and something that was like crossing so many boundaries for me. But I never felt like they were going to run away together.”

Kath Ebbs claimed that their relationship started having issues due to a clip featuring JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appearing together in bed. Ebbs shared about the time when they met JoJo after the Nickelodeon star’s participation on the show, saying that they hugged and kissed each other.

Ebbs additionally opened up on when they attended the party, alleging that JoJo did not look like herself. They continued by saying:

“I went straight towards her and grabbed her, and like said, ‘Are you OK?’ And she said, ‘No, no, no.’ … So she sat down. I sat down and I just said, ‘What’s going on, babe? What’s wrong?’ And she started breaking up with me. I was literally sitting there, just like so anxious, to be honest, and so devastated that this was happening.”

JoJo Siwa speaks up on her relationship with Chris Hughes in a new interview

JoJo and Ebb’s relationship made headlines after they separated last month. The news was confirmed by Ebbs on April 26, 2025, in a TikTok video, which has now been deleted, as per Toofab.

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa has now opened up on her friendship with Chris Hughes as she spoke to the New York Post on Friday, May 16. During the latest conversation, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that Hughes is like her best friend and family.

The Dance Moms star also mentioned that Hughes changed her life and that her bonding with Chris would remain for a lifetime. Siwa explained what she told Hughes:

“I told him this on the last day and I actually told him more in the middle … and I’ve spoken about this publicly. He is meant to be in my life and I don’t know, he’s just, he is Chris.”

The 21-year-old expressed gratitude that Hughes is a part of her life now and that she doesn’t have to live a life without him. JoJo Siwa said that she is missing the time she spent at the house of Celebrity Big Brother and explained the same, as she stated:

“I’ve never missed something as much as I miss being in that house. It’s weird because when I was in the house I felt really guilty about not missing home. And now that I’m home, I completely miss the house. And so I’m like, do I feel even more guilty right now.”

Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa has not announced any new music project for now. Her last release was an EP, Guilty Pleasure, released back in July 2024 under the record label Columbia. She also released a single titled Choose Ur Fighter this year.

