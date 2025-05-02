Entertainment podcaster Perez Hilton discussed JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs' breakup during the May 1, 2025 video on his YouTube channel. He further analyzed a post-breakup statement by Ebbs, which according to him had two "glaring" and important points.

As per the May 1, 2025 article by The Mirror, Ebbs' post-breakup statement read as follows:

"It’s really unfortunate that...the public has only heard one side of the story. Attacks on my character are not something I take lightly, especially from someone I cared for deeply and shared a committed relationship with."

According to the aforementioned article, JoJo Siwa broke up with Kath Ebbs on the night of the Celebrity Big Brother UK afterparty. Prior to her CBB show, the couple had been together for seven months.

However, during the three weeks in the house on CBB, Siwa had a 'realization', ultimately prompting her decison to split with her ex-girlfriend.

In his podcast video, Hilton analyzed Kath Ebbs’ aforementioned statement. He remarked that the way Ebbs phrased their statement implied that they were not done speaking about the situation.

"There was like an invisible to be continued, meaning we’re going to hear more from Kath. We’re going to hear their side of the story, meaning their side is very different from what JoJo has publicly shared," he added.

Hilton also emphasized Ebbs’ deliberate use of the phrase 'committed relationship'.

"The choice of the word ‘committed relationship’ is powerful because that also implies that JoJo was not committed to their relationship," Hilton said.

JoJo Siwa talks about her breakup with ex-girlfriend Kath Ebbs after Celebrity Big Brother UK Finale

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs, image via Getty Images

According to an E! News article dated April 28, 2025, JoJo Siwa publicly addressed her breakup with Kath Ebbs for the first time on ITV’s This Morning following her exit from the Celebrity Big Brother UK finale.

Appearing on This Morning alongside fellow contestant Chris Hughes, the 21-year-old singer and reality star offered insight into the emotional split that occurred during the post-show wrap party.

"I’ll be honest, that was not a plan… That was not an intention, that was not supposed to happen like that," Siwa said.

The Dance Moms alum further explained that the decision to split was sudden and unplanned.

"Initially, I was told that the wrap party was something they (Kath Ebbs) didn’t want to attend and then about an hour into the wrap party, they decided they wanted to. And so I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before and then it just led to another," JoJo Siwa added.

As per the article, according to JoJo Siwa, the turning point came when Kath Ebbs asked her if she was happy, prompting an honest conversation that ended the relationship.

"One thing led to another...And that conversation did take place there," the singer confirmed

Siwa also reflected on her time in the Big Brother house, emphasizing how the isolation helped her gain clarity on her life and her relationship with Kath Ebbs because she had her "own thoughts away from everyone" and was also "away from outside opinions" and "from everything".

"And I sat with myself and from that point on, I really realized things that I was okay with in my life that I should never have been okay with in the first place," she added.

On April 30, 2025, JoJo Siwa appeared on The Viall Files podcast and further clarified that her close friendship with Chris Hughes during Celebrity Big Brother UK had nothing to do with the breakup.

She further explained during the podcast that she had already "told this to Kath", adding:

"Maybe it would be easier if he was (the reason for my breakup)! But he is not one of them, so if you’re ( Kath) going to share the story, share the story… Don’t paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him because I did not… I would not, and I have not."

Kath Ebbs, a fitness blogger, actor, and content creator, was last seen in the 2023 movie Me and Her(pes). She is also the co-host of the podcast I've Always Said That. Meanwhile, JoJo Siwa is currently preparing for her summer tour following her stint on CBB UK.

